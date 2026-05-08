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Rare Orca Sighting Off Catalina Island

On April 30, 2026, passengers aboard the Harbor Breeze whale watching tour had a memorable experience when they encountered nine orcas swimming off the coast of Catalina Island. The group, consisting of whales from three different matrilines, offered a rare and exciting glimpse into the complex social structure of these intelligent predators. While orcas are occasionally sighted in Southern California waters, especially during spring and fall, multi-matriline gatherings like this are uncommon. The powerful whales cruised through the Pacific, their dorsal fins slicing through the waves, delighting everyone on board and highlighting the rich marine ecosystem around Catalina Island.

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