Peninsula September 2025 Calendar

1 Monday

SEPTEMBER

Tab Benpoit, Saint Rocke

Acclaimed Grammy-nominated Bayou Blues guitarist-vocalist Tab Benoit, Louisiana’s Living Legend, makes a local appearance at Saint Rocke, 142 Pacific Coast Highway, Hermosa Beach. 7 p.m. Tickets: $68.75. For ticket information call (310) 374-2505 or visit etix.com/ticket/p/50460018/tab-benoit-hermosa-beach-saint-rocke

2 Tuesday

SEPTEMBER

E-Bike Safety Program Begins

All Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District students who wish to park their e-bikes on campus must complete an e-bike safety course and registration process. This initiative will provide essential education on safe riding practices to ensure the safety of both riders and others in our community. Please note that e-bikes are permitted on PVPUSD campuses only for students in grades 4 and above. For time schedule and more info visit ebikesense.com. Online or in person. For more information contact Rebecca Gomez at (424) 347-2474 or RGomez@pvestates.org.

PV Library Annual Community Art Show

The Palos Verdes Library District invites local artists and students to submit artwork for the Annual Community Art Show, held at the Peninsula Center Library, from Monday, November 10 – Sunday, January 4, 2026.Artwork in most media is eligible, such as painting, photography, mixed media, and sculpture. To enter, visit pvld.org/artinourlibrary and fill out the online application or pick up an entry form at any PVLD library. The deadline for submissions is September 29, 2025. Questions? Visit pvld.org/artinourlibrary or, email artinourlibrary@pvld.org or call (310) 377-9584 ext. 601.

3 Wednesday

SEPTEMBER

Open House, Los Serenos de Point Vicente

Calling all nature lovers, Los Serenos de Point Vicente is looking for you. Los Serenos de Point Vicente is hosting an Open House to introduce community members to how they can become and participate as volunteer docents. Los Serenos de Point Vicente is in search of adults who are eager to learn about the local geology, flora and fauna, and history, and share their knowledge with museum visitors. Membership is open to those interested in learning about the nature and history of the local area and sharing this knowledge by conducting tours of the Point Vicente Interpretive Center and various Trails scattered on the Palos Verdes Peninsula. 7 p.m. 31501 Palos Verdes Drive W., Rancho Palos Verdes. A full description of docent duties and responsibilities is available at: losserenosrpv.org/become-a-docent.

Bohannon Lecture Series, Rolling Hills

Garden of Flowering Fragrance with Greg Danner, a museum volunteer and avid gardener, will discuss The Huntington Museum’s Chinese Garden, Liu Fang Yuan, one of the largest and most authentic Chinese gardens outside of China. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Coffee Social at 10:15 a.m. Open to the community. Space is limited. Peninsula Seniors, 602 Deep Valley Drive #310, Rolling Hills Estates. For questions call (310) 377-3003 or email seniors@pvseniors.org.

Be Red Cross Ready for Older Adults

A presentation for older adults provided by the American Red Cross. The presentation focuses on what seniors need to do to be better prepared for disasters. They will learn the correct actions to take during an earthquake or home fire and how to get a kit, make a plan, and be informed. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Peninsula Center Library community room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. Registration is not required. For more information on programs from PVLD, visit pvld.org.

Guided Bird Walk

Join the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy at 9 a.m. with expert Bob Shanman. Meet in front of White Point Nature Education Center for a free bird walk with an experienced naturalist. Binoculars provided. White Point Education Center, 1600 Paseo del Mar, San Pedro.

Become a Nature Guide

Field Trip Docent Training with the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy. 9 a.m. White Point Nature Preserve,1600 W. Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro. Join us for a fun and engaging training session to prepare for assisting with 3rd grade nature field trips. You’ll help children connect with wildlife, plants, and the wonder of the outdoors. No experience is necessary, only enthusiasm for nature and helping children learn. Registration required. 18 years+. Sign up at pvplc.volunteerhub.com.

4 Thursday

SEPTEMBER

Photography for a New Time

A fine art photography show at Los Angeles Harbor Arts, formerly The Loft, will again be open during San Pedro’s FirstThursday Artwork. Fifteen award-winning artists from the Photographic and Digital Artists (PADA) group, one of eight groups affiliated with the Palos Verdes Art Center (pvartcenter.org) will showcase their latest work, filling two spacious galleries. Closing reception Saturday, September 13, from 2 – 5 p.m. 4th & Mesa Street, San Pedro. For more information visit laharborarts.org or pvartcenter.org. Examples of the work showing can be found at padapv.org/pada-events/pada-show-photography-for-a-new-time.

San Pedro Waterfront Art Walk

First Thursday a monthly art walk between Pacific Ave., Harbor Blvd., 4th, and 9th Streets from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Meet at 5:30 p.m. for the walking tour at 6 p.m. for a night of local artists and galleries. Find all the details at SanPedroWaterfrontArtsDistrict.com.

Grand Vision New First Thursday

Grand Vision debut of The Grand Annex Arts Saloon, a new First Thursday series celebrating live music and visual art in a friendly community setting. The inaugural event will feature a group art show by fINdings Art Center, “Night of the Makers” and live music by Kevin Fisher. Grand Annex Music Hall, 434 W. 6th St., San Pedro. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. art will be on view throughout the evening. Live music begins at 6:30 p.m. GrandVision.org.

5 Friday

SEPTEMBER

Row for a Reason, Redondo Beach

Body One Fitness 10th Annual “Row for a Reason” from 4 – 9 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 6 from 7 – 11 a.m. The event supports Cancer Support Community South Bay, which provides 200 free programs each month for cancer patients and their families. Participants can reserve 30-minute rowing time slots for a $50 donation and row individually or with friends. All fitness levels are welcome. Supporters are encouraged to invite others to sponsor their efforts. Donations are also welcome from those who cannot attend in person. An online silent auction will open Wednesday, Sept. 3, at 9 a.m. and close Sunday, Sept. 6, at 11 a.m. 201 Herondo St #100, Redondo Beach. For more information visit bodyonefitness.com.

Portuguese Bend National Horse Show

Through Sunday, September 7. The 67th Annual Portuguese Bend National Horse Show hosted by Peninsula Committee Children’s Hospital. All proceeds raised will be in support of the Associates Chair in Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine and the Associates Chair in Pulmonology at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Two fully scheduled rings offering a wide variety of classes, including the prestigious PCHA horsemanship Medal Finals, the $10,000 Harman Jr.-A/O Jumper Classic, and the $10,000 Seahorse Jumper Classic. Food booths, boutiques, and fun for children, including magic shows, pony rides, and face painting. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Howlett Park, 25851 Hawthorne Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. More information at pcch.net. General Admission: $10; Children under 12 free; Friday: complimentary admission for all.

7 Sunday

SEPTEMBER

South Bay Bromeliad’s

The speaker will be Dylan Zoller. He is a horticulturist at Sherman Gardens in Corona del Mar and manages the succulent and bromeliad gardens. Dylan’s program will be on bromeliads in western Colombia. Meet at the Palos Verdes Library Community Room on the 3rd floor, 701 Silver Spur Road in Rolling Hills Estates. 1:30 p.m. Refreshments, members’ Show and Tell bromeliads and a plant auction. Free parking on the lower and upper levels of the library.

10 Wednesday

SEPTEMBER

Bohannon Lecture Series, Rolling Hills

White Mulberry with local author, Rosa Kwon Easton. She will discuss her debut novel about a young Korean woman coming of age amidst the turbulence of WWII, based on her own family story. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Coffee Social at 10:15 a.m. Open to the community. Space is limited. Peninsula Seniors, 602 Deep Valley Drive #310, Rolling Hills Estates. For questions call (310) 377-3003 or email seniors@pvseniors.org.

New Docent training classes

Los Serenos de Point Vicente is in search of adults who are eager to learn about the local geology, flora and fauna, and history, and share their knowledge with museum visitors. Membership is open to those interested in learning about the nature and history of the local area and sharing this knowledge by conducting tours of the Point Vicente Interpretive Center and various Trails scattered on the Palos Verdes Peninsula. A full description of docent duties and responsibilities is available at losserenosrpv.org/become-a-docent. 12:30 p.m. Point Vicente Interpretive Center, 31501 Palos Verdes Drive West, Rancho Palos Verdes.

13 Saturday

SEPTEMBER

Flutter Fun, Nature Club for Kids

Door Open California, Malaga Cove Library

For the second year in a row, Palos Verdes Library District’s historic Malaga Cove Library is a featured site of Doors Open California (DOC), a special program sponsored by the California Preservation Foundation. A statewide celebration offering behind‑the‑scenes access to California’s most fascinating historic places. Over four weekends in September, more than 70 sites, from hidden garden courtyards and museum vaults to private architectural gems, will open for rare discovery. Visitors meet caretakers, architects, historians, and volunteers who keep these places alive, and hear stories that don’t make it onto plaques. 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. 2400 Via Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates. This event is free and open to the public. No registration required. Visit californiapreservation.org/doca for information about other DOC sites in the state and for updates, photos and giveaways.

Divorce workshop, Peninsula Library

Second Saturday monthly Divorce workshop with speakers Kevin J. Kensik, a divorce attorney with over 25 years experience, as well as area therapists and divorce financial professionals to help individuals through the difficult and confusing times of divorce. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Peninsula Center Library community room, 701 Silver Spur, Rolling Hills Estates. $25. Registration: secondsaturday.com. For questions call (310) 891-2300.

14 Sunday

SEPTEMBER

Storytime Tails with Interesting Insects

Join the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy at White Point Nature Education Center for fun stories about the cool critters that live on the nature preserve with crafts and hands-on activities. Recommended for kids ages 3-6 and their caregivers. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. White Point Nature Preserve,1600 W. Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro.

South Coast Cactus & Succulent Society

The presenter for September will be Andrew Hankey, Four New Ledebouria species from Steenkampsberg, Mpumalanga. Andrew Hankey, an authority on Ledebourinae, is a botanical horticulturist with over 32 years of experience at the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI), where he has played a central role in the development and management of the Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden and its surrounding nature reserve. 11 a.m. Fred Hesse Jr. community park McTaggert Hall, 29301 Hawthorne Blvd., Rancho Palos Verdes. Free for all attendees. For more information visit southcoastcss.org.

17 Wednesday

SEPTEMBER

PV Village

The Palos Verdes Peninsula Village is a dynamic organization of older adults who have joined together to help one another navigate the challenges and opportunities of aging while living in their homes. Meet PVP Village members and volunteers and learn about the PVP Village, its enriching social and intellectual activities and volunteer support on August 13, 2025 at 11:00 A.M. at the Palos Verdes Peninsula Library, Purcell Room. Please call 310-991-3324 or email peninsulavillagepvp@gmail.com.

Bohannon Lecture Series, Rolling Hills

Northern Renaissance Art. Members Ann and Lee Strong will explore the Renaissance Art that emerged in the north of Europe, including pieces by Flemish artist Jan Van Eyck, Dutch painter Hieronymus Bosch and others. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Coffee Social at 10:15 a.m. Open to the community. Space is limited. Peninsula Seniors, 602 Deep Valley Drive #310, Rolling Hills Estates. For questions call (310) 377-3003 or email seniors@pvseniors.org.

Peninsula Committee LA Philharmonic

The Peninsula Committee of the Los Angeles Philharmonic is hosting a free reception for interested prospective new members. Find out how we make a difference one child at a time with community outreach programs that celebrate our rich history of music. All are welcome. 6 – 7 p.m. Private residence in Palos Verdes. Email to pclapemail@gmail.com for location. Text or call (408) 807-0340. Visit PCLAPhil.org.

20 Saturday

SEPTEMBER

Naturalist Guided Discovery Nature Walk

Join the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy at 10:30 a.m. for a nature walk. Naturalists will guide you along a trail to discover a unique variety of wildlife in their coastal sage scrub habitat with amazing views across the ocean. Meet in front of the Nature Center and come inside to explore after the hike. Preserve parking available at the end of the street in a gravel lot at 1600 West Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro. Sign up at: pvplc.org/calendar.

Bingo Across Borders

Join Dr. Gloria Arjona for a Cultural Journey Through the History of La Lotería. Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month as Dr. Arjona explores the origins of La Lotería and how it is traditionally played, incorporating music and offering a taste of the traditional gameplay. Known as “The Mexican Bingo,” La Lotería is a tradition passed on from generation to generation for many Mexican and Central American descendants. Its eye-catching and provocative images are frequently recreated by artists worldwide, and scholarly research on this topic is quickly growing. 2 – 3:00 p.m. Peninsula Center Library community room, 701 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills Estates.

21 Sunday

SEPTEMBER

Inskeep Bible unveil, Hermosa Beach

Among the steady stream of paperbacks and gently used novels dropped off at the Hermosa Beach Friends of the Library Bookstore, one recent donation stood out: an 1880 leather-bound family Bible with elaborate illustrations, family portraits and old newspaper clippings.The Inskeep Bible will be unveiled after the 10 a.m. mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 340 Massey Street, Hermosa Beach. It will be on display at Our Lady of Guadalupe school until the end of the year. For an appointment to view the Bible contact the school office at (310) 373-7486.

23 Tuesday

SEPTEMBER

Jane Austen Celebration Week

Through Saturday, September 27. Jane Austen Game Night. A themed game night in honor of the Jane Austen 250th Anniversary Celebration Week. Jane Austen themed board and card games and you’re welcome to bring your own. Light refreshments will be provided. 6 p.m. Miraleste Library, 29089 Palos Verdes Dr. E., Rancho Palos Verdes.

24 Wednesday

SEPTEMBER

Bohannon Lecture Series, Rolling Hills

Beyond Wills & Trusts: Advanced Estate Planning. EP Wealth Estate Planner Amy Ho-Markowski returns with an engaging session to explore sophisticated trust strategies designed to potentially reduce estate taxes and help preserve family wealth for generations. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Coffee Social at 10:15 a.m. Open to the community. Space is limited. Peninsula Seniors, 602 Deep Valley Drive #310, Rolling Hills Estates. For questions call (310) 377-3003 or email seniors@pvseniors.org.

Regency Era Fashion & Etiquette Lecture

Through Tuesday, September 27. For the week of the Jane Austen 250th Celebration, Kara McLeod, a teacher at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, Santa Ana College and Concordia University and designer for multiple theatre companies including Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles and Disney Imagineering, will present on the history of Regency era fashion, etiquette, and the social norms that accompanied the fashion. 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Peninsula Center Library Community Room, 701 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills Estates.

25 Thursday

SEPTEMBER

Pride & Prejudice Movie

In honor of the Jane Austen Celebration. Enjoy this Pride & Prejudice inspired bollywood film. 2:30 p.m. Peninsula Center Library, 701 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills Estates. Free admission.

26 Friday

SEPTEMBER

Jane Austen Book Club

A conclusion of the book club as we will discuss Pride & Prejudice. 4 p.m. Peninsula Center Library, 701 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills Estates. 4 p.m. Free admission.

27 Saturday

SEPTEMBER

Regency Era Garden

The conclusion of the Jane Austen Celebration with a regency era garden party. Enjoy live music, crafts & activities, snacks, and a costume contest. Fun for all ages. 2 – 4 p.m. Peninsula Center Library, 701 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills Estates. Fun for all ages. Visit pvld.org/events for more information.

Love Your Lands

National Public Lands Day Event with Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy. Celebrate our public lands. Participate in activities like removing non-native plant species and watering active restoration sites, seed preparation, garden walks, children’s activities and more. Your efforts will help restore and maintain this habitat for wildlife as well as create a beautiful place for the community to enjoy. 9 a.m. White Point Nature Preserve, 1600 W. Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro. Register at pvplc.volunteerhub.com.

30 Tuesday

SEPTEMBER

Upside of Aging

Join us for a conversation with Steve Lopez, bestselling author and award-winning LA Times columnist, and Helen Dennis, nationally recognized aging expert and syndicated columnist from 1:00 PM to 3:30 PM at the Palos Verdes Golf Club, 3301 Via Campesina. Enjoy shared insights on aging, writing, and lessons learned throughout Steve’s celebrated career. Plus, visit a lively resource fair and bid on unique items in our silent auction benefiting the Palos Verdes Peninsula Village. Learn, connect, and be inspired! Space is limited – RSVP’s are required. Please register by contacting PVPVillageOffice@gmail.com or (310) 415-2762.