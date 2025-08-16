Skip to content
Log In
Subscribe Now
Search
Log In
Subscribe Now
Search
Hermosa Beach
Manhattan Beach
Redondo Beach
Peninsula Magazine
Print Issue Archives
Dining Guide
Hermosa Beach
Manhattan Beach
Redondo Beach
Peninsula Magazine
Print Issue Archives
Dining Guide
Facebook-f
Instagram
Twitter
Youtube
Log In
Subscribe Now
Facebook
Instagram
X-twitter
Youtube
Search
Hermosa Beach
Manhattan Beach
Redondo Beach
Peninsula Magazine
Print Issue Archives
Dining Guide
Hermosa Beach
Manhattan Beach
Redondo Beach
Peninsula Magazine
Print Issue Archives
Dining Guide
Advertisement
REAL ESTATE: Side-by-side Manhattan Beach Strand homes sell for record $25.7 million
Mark McDermott
August 16, 2025
These two homes, the “Brutalist” modern home at 1812 The Strand and a 1922 cottage at 1808 The Strand, were sold together for a record $25.7 million. Photos courtesy of the Kaminsky Real Estate Group
by Mark McDermott People get into the real estate business for a lot of reasons, but most Realtors agree that among the most interesting facets of the profession is that no two
To enjoy full access to this article, please take a moment to
Subscribe
or
Log In
to your account.
Share it :
Login
Label
Name*
Email*
Label
Name*
Email*
0
Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Stay informed—get the top local stories delivered straight to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today.
Email
Sign Up
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shorts
Advertisement
Sections
Art & Entertainment
Obituaries & Tributes
Sponsored & Paid Content
Sports
Travel & Video
Movie Reviews
Community & Culture
Crime & Public Safety
Education
Food & Dining
Health & Wellness
Law & Legal Notices
Letters & Opinions
Useful Links
Letters to the Editor
Events
Print Edition Archives
Pick Up Locations
Login / Profile
Company
About us
Editors
Advertise
Technical Support
Contact us
Legal
Sitemap
Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magazine is your trusted source for hyperlocal news, events, and stories from the South Bay and Palos Verdes Peninsula. Proudly serving our community since 1970.
Copyright © 2025 Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magizine, All rights reserved.
Facebook-f
Instagram
Twitter
Youtube
Log In
Search
Local News
Hermosa Beach
Hermosa Beach
Manhattan Beach
Redondo Beach
Peninsula Magazine
Print Issue Archives
Dining Guide
Sections
Community & Culture
Crime & Public Safety
Education
Food & Dining
Health & Wellness
Law & Legal Notices
Letters & Opinions
Art & Entertainment
Obituaries & Tributes
Sponsored & Paid Content
Sports
Travel & Video
Movie Reviews
Facebook
Instagram
X-twitter
Youtube
Insert