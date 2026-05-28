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Redondo Beach Memorial Day ceremony 2026 pictures

The U.S. Naval Sea Cadets lower the flag which they raised last Veterans Day.
The crowd, human and otherwise, takes in this year’s Veterans Park Memorial Day ceremony.

 

Lt. Colonel Michael Merlini, U.S. Marine Corps Reserves, sits with his daughter before he was presented with American flag retired at the Memorial Day ceremony.

 

Keynote speaker Captain Blaine C. Pitkin, Commander, Navy Munitions, Pacific Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach.

 

A Purple Heart recipient in the crowd.

 

Veterans look on during the laying of the wreaths for each branch of the military.

 

Veterans chosen from the crowd proceed to lay wreaths at the pyramid of their branch of the military. At front, the black wreath is for prisoners of war and soldiers missing in action.

 

Air Force veterans stand up for the Air Force theme during the playing of the Armed Forces Medley.

 

A group of 10 Marines from Camp Pendleton stand to sing the Marines theme during the Armed Forces Medley.

 

The event’s “honorary cheerleader,” as described by M.C. Tom Lasser. An Army veteran from Hawthorne, Autsumi Akamine.

 

The Third Marine Aircraft Wing Band plays. They arrived from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

 

Members of the Redondo Beach Fire Department watch the ceremony.

 

U.S. Naval Sea Cadets prepare to hand over the retired flag.

 

Master of Ceremonies and former Vietnam helicopter pilot Tom Lasser checks his notes during the program.

 

A special guest, Navy veteran Lindsey Sin, Secretary, California Department of Veterans Affairs (CalVet), flew in from Sacramento for the Redondo Beach event.

 

A group of Navy sailors from the amphibious carrier U.S. Essex watch from the standing-room area in the back. They were docked in San Pedro for Fleet Week.

 

The Redondo Beach Veterans Park Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies began in 2003.

 

Photos by Garth Meyer

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