Redondo firefighters, police honored at South Bay Medal of Valor presentation

by Garth Meyer

Redondo Beach firefighters and police officers were presented Medal of Valor and Distinguished Service honors at the 49th Annual South Bay Medal of Valor Awards, held Thursday, May 22 in Torrance.

Redondo Beach Fire Captain Chad M. Smith and Fire Rescue Boat Specialist Bradley Godinez received Medals of Valor for an ocean rescue at an overturned sailboat.

Redondo Beach Police officers Mario Gonzalez, Tyler Litchman and Chintan Patel received Distinguished Service Awards for rushing to save a shooting victim while the location of the potentially-still active shooter was unknown.

In addition, nine police officers and firefighters from various South Bay departments were given the “Lifesaving Award,” including Redondo Beach policeman Nicholas Villapudua, who was recognized for first-on-the-scene work with a heart attack victim.

Each year, the South Bay Police & Fire Memorial Foundation honors exemplary acts of bravery beyond the call of duty, in departments from Hawthorne, El Segundo, Gardena, Manhattan Beach, Redondo Beach, Inglewood, Torrance and Palos Verdes Estates.

Glen Walker of KTLA 5 television news emcees the awards ceremony each year.

On November 3, 2024, a mayday call came into Redondo Beach dispatch from a distressed vessel on the ocean was cut off after the caller said, “We don’t have much time.”

Redondo Fire boat Captain Smith, Specialist Godinez and RBFD Chief Patrick Butler took off in a rescue craft. In the open water, amidst 30-mph winds and unpredictable eight foot swells, the crew searched, not knowing the spot of the call.

After believing they saw an ocean buoy, the rescue boat came upon an upside-down 27-foot sailboat with five people clinging to the hull. One was a young child. None had life jackets on.

“Specialist Godinez, and a Los Angeles County Lifeguard from Baywatch Redondo plunged into the fierce seas and frigid water without a wetsuit to reach the stranded victims,” KTLA’s Walker told the crowd in the Torrance Marriott ballroom. “The rescue swimmers were faced with the risks of entanglement from the whipping mast riggings and dock lines on the capsized vessel. One distressed victim inadvertently battled the rescue swimmer, who swiftly managed to dive under the victim and secure them with a rescue device.

“The victims were unable to swim and suffering from hypothermia. Through skillful and coordinated maneuvers, they were assisted to the rescue boat.”

The five victims survived. A sixth was trapped inside the boat and his body was later recovered by Baywatch Redondo, aided by Smith and Godinez.

For 2025 Distinguished Service Awards, Redondo Police Chief Joe Hoffman honored Officers Gonzalez, Litchman and Patel for their response May 7, 2024 to an 11:18 p.m. “shots fired” call in the 200 block of South Pacific Coast Highway.

“Upon arrival, Officers Gonzalez, Litchman and Patel saw a male standing in front of the motel office who appeared to be injured. He indicated he had been shot, then collapsed to the ground,” Walker told the crowd.

“His condition began to deteriorate quickly. Unsure of the shooting suspect’s location, the officers worked together to provide cover and approach the male who had been shot. Together, they carried him to a location where they could safely begin lifesaving measures.

“The officers located multiple gunshot entry and exit wounds. Officer Litchman assisted in applying the front chest seal which was not sticking due to excessive bleeding.

“While waiting for another chest seal, Officer Patel placed his hand over the open gunshot wound while reassuring the victim and attempting to gain details about the shooting. After obtaining a second chest seal, Officers Litchman and Patel cleaned the wound and successfully applied the seal.

“Upon the arrival of the Redondo Beach Fire Department, Patel and Litchman carried the wounded man from the area and transferred care to paramedics.

The victim was transported to a trauma center where he underwent surgery and eventually made a full recovery.” ER