Sand Box: FIFA’s Iran policy is both political and unsporting

by Baran Taghvaei

My parents and I went to the Sunday, June 21 World Cup group-stage match at Los Angeles Stadium between Iran and Belgium.

Yet for me, a 16-year-old Iranian immigrant, what was happening off the field was just as culturally significant as what was happening on the field

Many Iranians arrived wearing the red, white, and green colors of the Iranian flag, reflective of Persian spirit. They were admitted to the stadium. Others carried the red, white and green Lion and Sun flag, which was the official flag of Iran before the 1979 revolution, when the Islamic Republic came into power. People with the Lion and Sun flag were not admitted to the stadium.

FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association) contends the Lion and Sun flag violates its prohibition on “banners, flags, fliers and apparel that are of a political, offensive, and/or discriminatory nature.”

But for me, and many other Persians, the Lion and Sun Flag does not represent the monarchy. It predates the monarchy and represents 2,500 years of rich Persian culture. The lion symbolizes strength and courage; the rising sun symbolizes life.

FIFA’s position, as stated multiple times, is that the World Cup should promote “peace, unity, and social cohesion.” It asks fans to recognize the Iranian team as representative of Iran, not its government. That policy would have fans ignore the Iranian government’s human rights abuses against its own people.

FIFA’s current World Cup policy, however, contradicts its policy in 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. When that happened, FIFA and UEFA (the Union of European Football Associations) issued a joint statement announcing the ban on Russian national teams and clubs from participating in FIFA and UEFA competitions.

The Iranian government’s recent attacks have been against its own people. In early 2026, Iran entered a severe economic crisis marked by high inflation and currency depreciation. Huge protests resulted. The Iranian government responded by firing into crowds of protestors with shotguns, at their heads and torsos, arresting tens of thousands of people, and subjecting Iran to an internet blackout. Over 40,000 people have been murdered by the Iranian government since the crackdown.

In February 2026, the United States and Israel attacked Iran with the goal of regime change. Instead, it resulted in a new Supreme Leader, who is just as brutal as the previous Supreme Leader.

The Iran vs. Belgium match ended in a tie at about 2 p.m. When my parents and I left the stadium, we encountered hundreds of protesters with loudspeakers, Lion and Sun flags, and posters that read, “Down with the Islamic Regime,” “Stop Executions in Iran,” and “Shame on you, FIFA.” Persian people from opposing sides were being pulled apart by security guards.

I saw an old lady wearing the hijab subjected to countless cell phones being shoved in her face by anti-regime protestors yelling “Terrorist” at her.

Seeing the division between my people pained my heart. But I understand why people feel they can’t support The Islamic Republic of Iran’s football team. FIFA’s attempt at remaining non-political added fuel to the flame. Its flag policy and memos about “World Peace” only fired up protestors who believed Iran shouldn’t have been allowed to participate in the first place due to the humanitarian crisis in Iran.

Even though football isn’t supposed to be political, the team at the end of the day is supported by the Islamic Republic of Iran. Ignoring Iran’s repression of its own people both political and unsporting. ER