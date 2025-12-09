Sandbox: C/K Line Extension to Torrance a Critical South Bay Rail Connection 

by Alex Fineman, Redondo Beach; Brianna Egan, Redondo Beach; Devon Hollowood, Redondo Beach; Andrew Blackney, Lawndale; Christopher Truman, Torrance; Jan-Michael Sanchez,; Torrance; MC Guerry, Hermosa Beach

The C/K Line Extension to Redondo Beach and Torrance is a critical piece of transit infrastructure that will transform mobility in the South Bay, bolster our local economy, improve air quality, and bring safety to the rail corridor. It has been explored since the 1980s, identified as a priority for rail service in 2009, and funded by local sales taxes Measure R and Measure M since 2008 and 2016, respectively. In May 2024, the Metro Board selected the Hybrid Alternative in the Metro right-of-way as the Locally Preferred Alternative (LPA). The Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR) was released in September 2025, responding fully to over 2,000 public comments. The June 2025 realignment of the K Line and opening of the LAX Metro Transit Center unlocks a one-seat ride between Torrance, Redondo Beach, LAX, and Inglewood.

Strong local community support

South Bay Forward is a local, grassroots organization focused on housing, transit, and mobility in the South Bay. We have closely followed and strongly supported the project since our organization’s founding in 2023. In March 2025, we responded to Metro’s request for community-based organizations (CBO) to provide outreach to the community. We have hosted over a dozen events around the South Bay, sharing project information as one of eight CBOs, and connected in-person with over 700 individuals and 10,000-plus on social media. Responses are overwhelmingly positive, with the most common question being, “How soon will this be built?” This sentiment reflects a 2023 phone-based survey showing 67% support for the project within the cities of Lawndale, Redondo Beach, and Torrance. We’re joined by more than a dozen local and countywide labor organizations, nonprofits, business organizations, and advocacy groups in the South Bay On Board Coalition in support of the project, the Hybrid LPA, and the advancement of FEIR certification. Our coalition includes: MoveLA, Streets for All, Downtown Torrance Association, Torrance Area Chamber of Commerce, Indivisible South Bay LA, Streets Are For Everyone, and LA/OC Building & Construction Trades.

Jobs, housing, mobility and environmental benefits

As residents of local cities, we know too well the region suffers from congested streets and a lack of rapid transit options, resulting in worsening traffic for people in cars and buses. Without high-quality rail transit, gridlock and wasted productivity will only worsen. This project connects people to jobs, schools, and services, addressing the jobs-housing imbalance. It expands access to aerospace, government, manufacturing, and healthcare job centers and generates over 15,000 local construction jobs, strengthening the local economy. The South Bay Galleria site has been approved for 650 new homes and the half-mile areas near the Redondo Beach and Torrance Transit Centers already qualify for transit-oriented housing under SB 79 and our cities’ housing elements. We absolutely need rail to meet future housing demand and bring new life to our cities. This extension will reduce nearly 2,000 metric tons of CO2 per year and serve 1.5 million new Metro riders a year, diverted from cars.

This project will connect to Downtown Los Angeles and the Westside on the E Line and to the Gateway Cities on the C Line. It will take only 19 minutes to ride from Torrance to LAX–a significant time savings over driving. It will link important destinations like the South Bay Galleria, Artesia/Aviation Corridor, Hawthorne Business District, Downtown Torrance, and Torrance Civic Center with existing stations near Northrop Grumman, El Segundo business districts, LAX, SoFi Stadium, and the Crenshaw District. Light rail is a fast, reliable, high-capacity travel option that will provide a backbone to all that the South Bay has to offer.

The Final EIR confirms no homes will be acquired for the LPA and that the project will reduce overall noise and improve safety for residents near the freight line. Planned rail undercrossings, upgraded trackwork, new ballast, sound walls, and pedestrian crossings will create a safe profile compatible with residential. Light rail and freight rail near homes operate safely on the Metro A Line in South LA and in the San Gabriel Valley. New neighborhood biking and walking trails in Lawndale and Redondo Beach will connect to our bike networks, improving first-last mile mobility.

Strong funding

No project is fully funded before certification of the FEIR, but this project is better positioned than nearly every other project in Metro’s portfolio and is highly-competitive for additional grants after certification. The LPA is designed to not require federal funds; ideal within our current political landscape. Cost estimates have risen as key decisions have been pushed out, but the Hybrid LPA is already over 50% funded from local and state sources with the smallest funding gap of any other project, around $1.3 billion. The Eastside Transit Corridor, a 4.7 mile extension of the E Line was approved at 46% funding with a $4.3 billion gap in May 2024. The Westside Santa Ana Branch / Southeast Gateway Line, a 14.5 mile new light rail line on a rail corridor was approved at 35% funding with a $4.6B gap in January 2024. The current gap can be remedied with state grants, Measure M funds, Express Lanes revenue from I-105 and I-110 corridors, and other funding mechanisms and the project can move forward even with assembled funding.

We must champion the rail connection to Redondo and Torrance for the future of our region and for household economic and social mobility. The Extension will serve millions of new riders, reduce travel times, and respond effectively to community concerns with mitigation measures and new amenities for neighborhoods. Let’s deliver for all of us.

Click HERE for opposing view.