Sandbox: United Against Hate Week 10-9-25

by Vanessa Poster

The South Bay Community Coalition Against Hate (“the Coalition”) is marking its Fourth Annual South Bay United Against Hate Week (UAHW) to raise awareness about discrimination and to encourage cross-racial and cross-cultural tolerance.

UAHW’s Connection and Peace will be held Sunday, October 19, through Saturday, October 25. Among its goals is to nurture personal peace when each day brings new horrors of war, famine, hatred, and religious and political violence.

Maintaining a feeling of personal peace requires practice. It’s not about doing it right every time and in every moment. It’s about breathing, trying, intention, and being present.

Yoga for Unity

On Monday, October 20, the Beach Cities Health District (BCHD) will host Free Fitness: Yoga for Unity at 6:30 p.m. at Adventureplex in Manhattan Beach. This is an all-levels yoga class designed to bring our community together in collective mindfulness. Take an hour to move, breathe, and reflect as we look for emotional balance, solidarity and a shared commitment to building a more inclusive, resilient community. Participants are encouraged to bring their own Yoga mat or a towel. Registration at https://bchd.org/event/free-fitness-yoga-for-unity/.

Community by candlelight

Stand with others with a candle in your hand, and focus on a world without hate. Join Community by Candlelight: Celebrating We All Belong, sponsored by the City of El Segundo’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee on Wednesday, October 22, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the City Hall Plaza in El Segundo.

Peace Pole walk

Enjoy nature, movement, and making friends on Thursday, October 23 at the Interfaith Walk for Unity at 9:30 a.m. Meet at the northern-most end of the Greenbelt at the Sepulveda Underpass. This walk is hosted by Congregation Tikvat Jacob and the Manhattan Beach Community Church. Walk together on the woodchip path and locate a Peace Pole along the way.

Peace servings

Throughout the week, you can seek peace by serving others and collecting food for families in need.

Before and after United Against Hate Week think about ways to refine your personal and family journey to peace. Here are some ideas to get you started:

A scavenger hunt with your family to find the 20 peace poles located throughout the South Bay. Check locations: https://southbayvshate.org/.

Find a yoga or meditation class. BCHD has many opportunities for mindfulness: https://bchd.org/community-programs/mental-health-happiness/ .

Remind yourself to take three deep breaths in hard moments.

Invite friends over for a “dance party for peace.”

Take a news/social media “vacation.” Follow a news “diet” to stay informed, but not overwhelmed.

Walk on the beach, by yourself, or with a friend. Forest bathing, or “Shinrin-yoku,” is a Japanese practice of immersing yourself in nature through all your senses to improve your health and well-being.

Remember young people in your circle who could use you as a mentor. In July and August, allcove conducted risk assessments of 66 local young people. Of those, 13 required safety plans for their protections. allcove is a youth mental health program offered in partnership with the Beach Cities Health District on the health district campus. (bchd.org/allcovebeachcities).

If you feel alone, and need help with your family or your life, contact BCHD (310) 374-3426 or bchd.org) or South Bay Families Connected (southbayfamiliesconnected.org/).

United Against Hate Week

UAHW emerged from a response to white supremacist rallies held in Berkeley and San Francisco in 2017. The original 13 communities were convened in 2018 by Not In Our Town, a national anti-hate organization and partner in the LA vs Hate campaign.

South Bay Community Coalition Against Hate

The South Bay Community Coalition Against Hate was formed to address the increase in incidents of hate crimes in our communities. It is a collaboration of thought leaders representing cities, school districts, local businesses, special districts, faith-based organizations, and other community partners who come together to reduce acts of hatred.

The South Bay Community Coalition Against Hate is working in partnership with state, county and local government entities including the cities of Redondo Beach, Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach and El Segundo; the School Districts of Redondo Beach, Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach, El Segundo and Torrance; the West Basin Water District; and the Beach Cities Health District. Other members include more than 15 community-based organizations and eight faith-based entities. For more information visit SouthBayVsHate.org.

What are you doing to cultivate personal peace? How are you helping young people in your life to develop tools to find peace? Tag your posts on instagram with @sbvshate or #sbvshate. Re-share your thoughts with our community at.instagram.com/sbvshate/#.

Vanessa Poster, Board Member, Beach Cities Health District. ER