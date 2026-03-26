Theater review: A fine Fiddler at Manhattan Beach Community Church

by Stacey Abigail Morse

Just give ’em a larger stage. The only thing shaky about MBCC’s Fiddler on the Roof was a recalcitrant microphone. Otherwise, Mazel tov!

Director Tamarah Ashton is blessed with a perfect team. Music Director Jon Engstrom assembled some wonderfully blending voices (including his own). Choreographer Rebecca Ashton adhered faithfully to the original production even given the small space, to the accompaniment of Rick Heckman, conductor of the dedicated, tireless and talented orchestra. Set/Lighting designer Steve Norris thoughtfully created a cleverly detailed, realistic and evocative Anatevka for this powerfully inclusive cast. The entire cast, crew and orchestra are to be congratulated.

Rich D’Anna is both soulful and hilarious as Teyve the Milkman, philosopher and father to five daughters, with a voice perfect for the part (Zero Mostel would be proud). Tevye’s relationship with wife Golde, played by the expressive Kim Spucces, anchors the show in song, while Golde’s scenes with Yenta the Matchmaker (Marsha Bender) evoke the closeness of the town.

Kelly Gov and Jason Helfgott match perfectly as Tzeitel and Motel. I wanted an extra scene with Motel’s sewing machine. Bob Minichelli plays the butcher Lazar Wolf as relatable and sympathetic. The voices of Jon Engstrom and Jennifer Garcia mesh sweetly as Perchik and Hodel (I hope for a stronger mic on Garcia). Isabel Caldwell and Adam Schwartz are adorable as Chava and Fyedka, the couple in love between worlds.

The Dream Sequence was amazing. Grama Tzeitel (Tonya Stumphauzer) and Fruma Sarah (Jill Hoffman) sing and screech with great voices amongst eerily cool special effects and impressive set changes, and the terrified hilarity by Tevye and Golde.

Maya Perez makes a fabulous Fiddler – because she is one. The unique direction for this Fiddler to have a larger role and accompany Tevye throughout the story suggests Tevye’s better nature and/or intimate spiritual connection to the Divine that he craves.

The details of this production are exquisite; the audience joins the town of Anatevka through the surprising touches throughout the theatre. The believable relationships of the townspeople, talented Bottle Dancers, beautiful mezuzot (doorpost blessings) painstakingly created by Michele Goffeau and Janine Anderson, and consultation with Rabbi Joshua Kalev of Congregation Tikvat Jacob Beth Torah show a dedication to realism that I have not seen in another stage performance. It would be a shanda (shame) to miss Fiddler at MBCC.

Fiddler on the Roof plays at MBCC (Manhattan Beach Community Church) one more weekend: March 27, 28 at 7:30pm; March 29 at 2pm. Tickets are $25. ER