Skecher’s Greenberg purchases lot on Aviation

by Laura Garber

Michael Greenberg, president and co-founder of Skechers, is expanding his footprint in Hermosa Beach.

Planning Commissioners unanimously approved a Precise Development Plan for 1054 Aviation Boulevard at the December 16 planning commission meeting, paving the way for Greenberg to demolish an aging commercial building and replace it with a modern multi-tenant space.

Greenberg purchased the 16,696-square-foot lot for $3,525,000 in October 2024. Last May, Brazilian private equity firm 3G Capital agreed to acquire Skechers for $9.4 billion — the largest shoe company buyout in history. The Greenberg family is expected to earn a $1 billion payout for his stake in the company, though he and his father Robert will continue managing Skechers, which remains headquartered in Manhattan Beach.

The Aviation acquisition is part of a broader real estate presence for the Greenberg family in the Beach Cities, which includes the massive Skechers corporate headquarters expansion nearby and several high-value residential properties in Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach. The Aviation property currently holds a one-tenant commercial building built in 1945 that was previously home to Pet Mart, a business formerly owned by Abu Siddiq before his death in 2024. Siddiq’s family trust sold the property directly to Greenberg.

Greenberg’s Precise Development Plan application is presented under his Manhattan Beach company, Hodgy’s Toy Chest LLC, which formed in 2024. The PDP proposes demolishing the existing 4,765-square-foot building to construct a new 6,487-square-foot multi-tenant commercial building along with a new surface lot to accommodate 25 parking spaces behind the building.

Stacy Strauss, Greenberg’s representative from Srour & Associates, told commissioners that the current building is outdated. The drafted plans indicated a height of 24 feet 11 inches, although Strauss noted that the construction could have been planned for up to 35 feet. The plans show four retail spaces ranging from 647 to 1,565 square feet, plus an 886-square-foot mezzanine for storage.

Concerns were raised by some neighbors of the lot regarding the potential businesses that might occupy the multi-tenant building. Chairperson Michael Flaherty asked Strauss to address those concerns.

“Right now, this is designed as what we call a ‘core and shell’ application,” Strauss said. “The applicant is designing a building. He doesn’t anticipate necessarily always needing that full use of the building and that the city likely has business activities that they would like in there as well that generate revenue such as retail or service.”

What Strauss could tell commissioners is that Greenberg would like to operate his business from the new building.

“Michael Greenberg does have his own business management…and he does philanthropic work as well,” Strauss said. “Those are the types of activities we expect from him.”

The Greenberg family has long been active in South Bay philanthropy. The Skechers Foundation has contributed millions to local education foundations and other causes, hosting its signature Pier to Pier Walk benefiting the Friendship Circle. During the pandemic, Michael Greenberg gave downtown Manhattan Beach businesses more than a half million dollars to help ensure their survival.

Commissioners approved the PDP with an amendment to add a condition of approval requiring a right-turn-only sign at the driveway on Owosso Avenue.

Since the property is not located within the Coastal Zone, it does not require their approval to move forward with the next phase of building. ER