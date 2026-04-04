Instagram ‘Beach Takeover’ post draws hundreds to Hermosa Beach

by Laura Garber

A social media trend calling for a “Beach Takeover” party brought hundreds of teens to The Strand and beach in Hermosa Beach on Friday, April 3. The gathering was ultimately broken up by the Hermosa Beach Police.

HBPD blurted sirens and corralled their vehicles on The Strand to disperse the large crowd to Noble Park. By 8 p.m. the large crowd was mainly dispersed.

The techniques, at first, did not persuade the teens to break up the party as they took ‘selfies’ with the patrol vehicle.

The event for Hermosa Beach spread via Instagram calling for students from Torrance, Palos Verdes, Compton, Santa Monica and more South Bay cities to join for a day of music, drinks, football and boxing.

Residents were warned via HBPD social media posts and through NextDoor to avoid the areas by 22nd street if possible as police worked to control the large crowd.

Last Thursday, March 26, another large crowd of teens celebrated Senior Ditch Day on the Beach in Hermosa, at 22nd Street. The students were from South Bay high schools, including Redondo, San Pedro and DaVinci.

Kids at Friday night’s “Beach Takeover,” identified themselves as being from throughout the Los Angeles basin, including the City of Los Angeles and San Fernando Valley. They said they learned about the event on instagram. ER