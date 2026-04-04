Instagram ‘Beach Takeover’ post draws hundreds to Hermosa Beach

by Laura Garber
A social media trend calling for a “Beach Takeover” party brought hundreds of teens to The Strand and beach in Hermosa Beach on Friday, April 3. The gathering was ultimately broken up by the Hermosa Beach Police.
HBPD blurted sirens and corralled their vehicles on The Strand to disperse the large crowd to Noble Park. By 8 p.m. the large crowd was mainly dispersed.
The techniques, at first, did not persuade the teens to break up the party as they took ‘selfies’ with the patrol vehicle.
The event for Hermosa Beach spread via Instagram calling for students from Torrance, Palos Verdes, Compton, Santa Monica and more South Bay cities to join for a day of music, drinks, football and boxing.
Residents were warned via HBPD social media posts and through NextDoor to avoid the areas by 22nd street if possible as police worked to control the large crowd.
Last Thursday, March 26, another large crowd of teens celebrated Senior Ditch Day on the Beach in Hermosa, at 22nd Street. The students were from South Bay high schools, including Redondo, San Pedro and DaVinci.
Kids at Friday night’s “Beach Takeover,” identified themselves as being from throughout the Los Angeles basin, including the City of Los Angeles and San Fernando Valley. They said they learned about the event on instagram. ER
Was any of this illegal ? Were any arrests made ? Did any of these kids vomit on the beach like adults sometimes do ?
I would like to solve the puzzle.
It’s actually super illegal bro. When you cum to the beach, then you screw my penis dude or I’ll clock back into work and kick your ass right off the beach again. We dont need prude Iranian terrorists refusing my penis. Or the C O P S (see owe pee money$s) will get involved and show up clearly is what looks to have transpired accordinglymanship sew.
Thugs cannot swarm our SoCal beaches. What are they doing there? Ducklipping and fingers signs. Why not stay in their area, and risk getting arrested and removed?
I for one am sick and tired of all this ducklippin’ and finger signs. What ever happened to the days when we had quail lippin’ and toe signing. Regan and Jesus fought in Iraq together so that we could have a clean Hermosa Beach free of ducks.