South Bay Boardriders stretches out to community

Women’s water programs, public art, historical preservation added to traditional surf contests

by Tom Horton

SBBC President

In November 2026, The South Bay Boardrider’s Club (SBBC), a local non-profit, volunteer-based organization, will be celebrating its 17th anniversary. Much has evolved over these years. It seems we add a new program annually to serve the South Bay community, and beyond.

This would not be possible without the financial support of our 600 members; and sponsors, among them Subaru Pacific, Beach Cities Orthopedics, B2 Insurance, Tower12, and Blackline Logo). Local surf shops and businesses have also been generous in sponsoring events. These have included Barahona Surfboards, Bark Boards, Beach Sports, Comedy & Magic Club, Dive N Surf, El Porto Surf Shop, ET Surfboards, Jacks Surfboards, Jus’ Poke, Oceans Prone Paddle, Riviera Mexican Grill, Spyder Surfboards, Wave Rave LA, and others.

It has become apparent over the years that SBBC has not created widespread awareness about all we do,but we have taken steps recently to do a better job of sharing information with the community, so opportunities are not missed.

SBBC’s newly formed Marketing Committee has created flyers, slide decks and more to educate the public and businesses, in addition to social media posts. Membership is not required to participate in our events, so please consider this an open invitation to join the fun, while considering becoming a member. SBBC Members do enjoy discounts at our events, along with receiving club merchandise.

Along with our longstanding Subaru Pacific South Bay Surf Contest Series, South Bay Surf Awards/Big Wave Challenge, and Grom-O-Rama, we have recently added other successful programs.

We are proud to announce that our SBBC Surf Team qualified for the 2026 World Club Championship at Snapper Rock in Coolangatta, Australia. What is most gratifying is that the majority of our team was made up of teens who began years ago at a young age, participating at our surf contests in the Micro Grom Assist Division (pushed into white water waves by their parents or surf coaches).

To observe their surfing abilities improve over the years, and becoming top competitors in NSSA, WSA speaks loudly to the impact the Subaru Pacific South Bay Surf Series has made.

Team members who traveled to Australia include Shaun Burrell, Max Hoshino, London and Teagan Meza, Kai Kushner, Cole Saffel, Jonny Herrouin, and Dylan Morrisoe. Coaches Matt Walls and Dickie O’Reilly did an excellent job leading the team to a respectable finish of 25th out of 40 clubs from around the world. Thank you to all who helped fund the team’s travel expenses to OZ, and we hope we can count on you again for the 2027 World Club Championship.

Encouraging more females to surf has been an ongoing effort of SBBC. We struggled in the early years to encourage females to participate, but we finally cracked the code, by creating the Queen of the South Bay (QOTSB). On May 30,, we will be hosting our 3rd Annual Queen of the South Bay in El Porto. Based on previous years we expect close to 200 entrants, ages 7 to 70. This event has become so popular that add-on events have been created to allow more opportunities to get together

“Women & Girls Surf Clinic” recently began to offer coaching, as well as providing the opportunity for women to have relaxed surf sessions together.

We have hosted clinics, beginning with eight participants. Now, over 40 attend.

On April 12, we are hosting our first “Queen of the South Bay – Introduction to Prone Paddling”,in King Harbor. Be on the look-out for our second “QOTSB Beach Yoga” at Hermosa Pier, led by Shelley Williams. Closer to the holidays we will host our second “QOTSB Crafting Get Together” at the Hermosa Museum. Many thanks go to the volunteers who help create and lead these programs: Beth Campbell, Stephanie Rudy, Charlotte Sabina, Lenie Ramos, DJ Wilson, Jen Stevens, Keani Honda-Snow, Wright Adaza, and Matt Walls.

Another area we are proud to play a role in is popularizing prone paddleboarding. SBBC now hosts five paddleboard races, and helps support the historic Catalina Classic Paddleboard Race. Race Director, Matt Walls, has set a high standard of quality races: R10, South Bay Paddle, Rock 2 Rock, and The Catalina Cup. Ed McKeegan and Jim Sepanek manage the family-friendly Velzy-Stevens Pier to Pier race during the International Surf Festival.

Finally, it is important to note that a significant portion of our mission is to honor, celebrate, and create awareness about the huge impact the South Bay has had on the multi-billion dollar surf industry, surf culture and ensuing lifestyle. This has proven to be one of the most challenging areas for the club due to the necessary fundraising, which few are comfortable with, as well as government permitting and restrictions, and the occasional NIMBY.

For example we donated and installed The Catalina Classic Commemorative Statue to the City of Manhattan Beach. This beautiful piece of public art, sculpted by Chris Barela, took seven years to get city approval, and funding ,with over $400,000 from private donors.

SBBC and its partner Blackline Logo, produced a one hour film, “32 Miles” (available on YouTube), which has won two film festival awards. The documentary film highlights the Catalina Classic Paddleboard Race and the creation of the statue. Although it may sound boring, it was awarded the Audience Award-Best TV Documentary at the Silicon Beach Film Festival.

Two additional initiatives to honor our local iconic legends are production of a film, “Miracle Mile,” which will tell the story of the legendary surfing pioneers Dale Velzy, Bing Copeland, Greg Noll, Rick Stoner, Hap Jacobs, and Dewey Weber, as well as Bob and Bill Meistrell. Many locals with deep roots in the community will remember the mile stretch of Pacific Coast Highway in Hermosa Beach where these legends operated surf shops from the ‘50s to early ‘70’s. Greg Browning was behind this initiative until his untimely death, and will be listed as one of the Executive Directors. As Greg said, “This is a legacy project”.

The budget for this film is $600,000. We are looking for investors and donors to get it produced. The film will be directed by Peter Hamblin and produced by The Marcs Studio. Based on the trailer that has been made to promote the film, it is sure to be an excellent piece of work.

SBBC intends to further honor these dynamic surf leaders by obtaining permission from the City of Hermosa Beach to install plaques where their shops once stood along PCH.

Thank you South Bay for supporting our journey and for participating along with the way. We welcome your feedback, suggestions, constructive feedback and donations! We are grateful for you.

For more information visit SouthBayBoardriders.org SWOF