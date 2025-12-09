South Bay ¡KOOKS! at Gallery of Hermosa

¡KOOKS!

at the Gallery of Hermosa showcased the creativity and spirit that define the surf and skate lifestyle. The Friday, November 15 opening showcased photography, sculpture, painting, drawing, and multimedia installations that traced the evolution of a subculture that began on South Bay’s beaches and grew into a global movement.

Featured Artists included Mike Balzer, John DeTemple, Chip Herwegh, John Hudson, Dennis Jarvis, Brian Kingston, Ken Pagliaro, Stacy Peralta, Andrew Sarnecki, and Zen Del Rio.

Gallery of Hermosa will host a Holiday Boutique on Friday, Dec. 12 from 3 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 13, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 14. ER