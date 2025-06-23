Spotlight on Art: California Art Club 1st Time Gold Medal Show in the South Bay

The California Art Club is dedicated to furthering classical techniques in painting and sculpting and encouraging their use in contemporary interpretations. This year, the prestigious 114th annual Gold Medal Exhibition was held for the first time in the South Bay, at VEFA (Visual Experience Fine Art) Gallery in Torrance. The new gallery is owned by Rancho Palos Verdes residents Dr. Joseph Anderson, and his wife Kathleen Anderson. The invitation-only opening reception was held on June 8th, and attended by the participating artists, art collectors, sponsors and Friends of the California Art Club. The exhibit continues through August 9.

Photos by Tony LaBruno