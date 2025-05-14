Spotlight on Art: Palos Verdes Art Center Collected Treasures Estate Sale Fundraising by The Circle

The Palos Verdes Art Center hosted a VIP reception for their “Treasures Collected Just for You” 4-day, annual sale on March 20. This hugely popular event gathers curated, one-of-a-kind items from estates that are then donated to the center. Families who are downsizing and are removing items from their homes, donated, and also residents who are just changing their interior design scheme and need to let go of special items, bring them in. The Circle begins collecting items a year in advance of the sale and uses donated commercial space to store the larger items during the year. On display and for sale were porcelain china place settings, sterling silverwares, glasswares, clothing, furniture, original art, and other collectibles. There was a beautiful buffet of hot foods and a wine bar available to guests, and admission was free for all four days of the show that ran through March 23rd. There was also a silent auction on Friday and Saturday for selected treasures. The Circle supports the PVAC with volunteers and fundraisers throughout the year.

Photos by Tony LaBruno