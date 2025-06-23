Log In
Spotlight on Art: “Pause for Fleeting Moments” Prince and Redfield Exhibit

Kevin Prince and Thomas Redfield.
On June 14, LA Harbor Arts showcased the art of Kevin Prince and Thomas Redfield at LA Harbor Arts. The evening was catered by South Bay Food Company. Solo acoustic guitarist Paul Ellis performed. The 80 year old venue complemented the 55 different art pieces, which the artists talked about with guests. Another second reception is being held July 3 from 6 – 9 p.m., during the First Thursday Art Walk. LA Harbor Arts is located at 401 S. Mesa Street. Enjoy fleeting and incredible moments that become frozen in time with each art piece. The show runs through July 13th. Visit laharborarts.org to learn more. 

Photos by Philicia Endelman

