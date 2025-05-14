Spotlight on Charity: Tropical Splendor Palos Verdes Junior’s Spring Gala

The Palos Verdes Junior Women’s Club, now in its 67th year, hosted its annual spring fundraiser, “Tropical Splendor Gala,” on April 29 at the Torrance Marriott. Over 200 guests attended the black-tie event, which featured an elegant evening of dinner, dancing, silent and live auctions, and traditional Hawaiian dance performances. Auction highlights included VIP Dodgers vs. Yankee tickets and a 7-day stay in a luxe condominium in Kauai. The evening was filled with generosity and community spirit, with proceeds supporting the club’s mission to improve the lives of women and children in crisis throughout the South Bay.

Photos by Tony LaBruno