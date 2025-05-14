Log In

Spotlight on Culture: Black Heritage History Month Hosted by Palos Verdes Friends of the Library

A crowded room.

The Peninsula Friends of the Library’s Celebrating Our Similarities event for Black Heritage took place on February 21st. The “Friends” worked with local families to provide a spectacular celebration that was both informative and moving. The wide variety of performances included Makinto, representing the non-profit Amahoro International, sharing the thrilling history of Black culture through storytelling and song. This influence played a pivotal role in inspiring the artwork of Alison Rowley, Jamele, Candy Paula, James Brooks, Michele Ford, and Peninsula High student, Mayah Singh-Barrett, along with other high school artists. Chad Grant’s poetry and Paula Swearingen’s impetus for her series of Brown Skin Curly Girl children’s books help enlighten us. Eleven-year-old dancer Jade from COLLAB Dance studio, with instructor and co-owner of the women-owned, Black business, captivated the audience. It was another eye-opening and mind-growing event sponsored by the “Friends.”

Photos by Tony LaBruno

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related

Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magazine is your trusted source for hyperlocal news, events, and stories from the South Bay and Palos Verdes Peninsula. Proudly serving our community since 1970.

Sections

Newsletter

Stay informed—get the top local stories delivered straight to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today.

Our Socials

Facebook Instagram X-twitter Youtube

Resources

Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Legal Notices

© Copyright 2025, Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magizine. All rights reserved.

Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Legal Notices