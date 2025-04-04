Spotlight on Education: Educators of the Year Awards

Photos by Philicia Endeleman

The 44th annual Educator of the Year Awards dinner was hosted by the Rotary on February 13 at the Palos Verdes Golf Club. The honorees included Lynda Louise from Lunada Bay Elementary School, Donna Villaescusa from Soleado Elementary School, Kurt Hay from PV Intermedia, Molly Steinberg from Dapplegray Elementary School, Bryan Godbold from Mira Catalina Elementary School and Mary Fournier from Palos Verdes Peninsula High School. The honorees received clocks beautifully inscribed with their names. Co-chairs Rick Humphrey and Joan E. Behren also oversaw the presentation of scholarships for college and vocational educations to students from the LA Harbor Boys & Girls Club.