Baywatch Community Calendar 4-16-26

Spotlight:

Thursday, April 16

Springfest, Redondo Beach

Through Sunday, April 19. Experience four days of rides, entertainment, food, games, and family fun at the South Bay’s signature spring festival. Whether you’re coming for the thrill rides, live performances, or community vibes, Springfest has something for everyone. Tickets, festival hours, parking, entertainment lineup, and a whole lot more at nrbba.org/springfest-2026.

Little Fish Tales by the Sea

Every third Thursday of the month enjoy Story time fun at Point Vicente Interpretive Center for children ages 2-5 years, but children of all ages are welcome. Free. No registration is necessary. Designed for parents and children to attend together. 10:30 – 11:3 a.m. Sunset room, 31501 Palos Verdes Drive West, Rancho Palos Verdes. For questions call (310) 544-5375.

Friday, April 17

Integrative Health Spring Detox and Healing – In Person and via Zoom

Cancer Support Community South Bay offers this free hybrid workshop led by Lilly Padilla, an integrative nutrition coach and holistic nutrition chef specializing in Chinese nutritional therapy. The presentation will explore how seasonal foods and daily habits can support the body’s natural detoxification processes. Optional food sampling will be available for those attending in person. 1 – 3 p.m. 2601 Airport Drive Ste 100, Torrance. To register, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. For more information, contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Spring Sidewalk Sale, Hermosa Beach

Through Sunday April 19. Take advantage of special promotions, sales, discounted items, in-store activities and live music for families throughout downtown Hermosa Beach. Featuring 3-+ local shops, local eateries, and pop-up vendors on Pier Plaza. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information visit hbchamber.net/sidewalk-sale.

Saturday, April 18

Poker by the Beach Fundraiser

Join the Jimmy Miller Memorial Foundation for some hands of Texas No Limit Hold’em Poker and raise money for the growing Ocean Therapy Program to help those affected by trauma, PTSD, TBI, anxiety, depression and other mental health challenges. Beginners are welcome and even non-players can join in the fun, food, drinks and auction items. 4 – 8 p.m. Historic Clark Building, 861 Valley Drive, Hermosa Beach. Tickets: Jimmymillerfoundation.org. For questions email Kristi Pinnocchio at kristi@jimmymillerfoundation.org.

Earth Day, Hopkins Park

South Bay Parkland celebrates Earth Day with a free community event at Hopkins Wilderness Park. A day filled with activities, crafts booths hosted by local environmental groups and community organizations as well as a nature walk, educational seminar, music, and vegan lunch (for purchase). 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 1102 Camino Real, Redondo Beach.

Sandpipers Fashion Show

The Sandpipers’ annual Fashion Show & Luncheon has offered a unique New York-style runway show experience for over 30 years. Shop, dine, and see the latest fashions from a top designer, all while raising money for scholarships. 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Fairmont Century Plaza, 2025 Ave of the Stars, Los Angeles. For tickets and information visit sandpipers.org.

Earth Day Chalk Art Challenge

King Harbor Association free Earth Day Chalk Art Challenge. Participants of all levels are invited to create a chalk art drawing on the splash wall. Free Tote Bag and Chalk for the first 100 kids. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Meet at the Splash Wall between California Surf Club & Rivera Mexican Cantina, 239 N. Harbor Drive, Redondo Beach. Free event but registration is required. Sign up at visitkingharbor.com/event-details/2026-kha-earth-day-chalk-art-challenge.

Las Candalistas Fundraiser

A Fistful of Dollars For a Cause Fundraiser, an evening of dramatic flair, community spirit, and a cause worth fighting for. Featuring the boot tappin’ music of Andy & Renee & Hard Rain. Live Auction. Spaghetti Western theme with your favorite caterer, Chef Dora. 5 – 9:30 p.m. The Empty Saddle Club, 39 Empty Saddle Road, Rolling Hills Estates. $175 per person. Tickets: lascandalistas.ejoinme.org/spring2026.

Celebrity Lecture Series, Torrance Airport

Western Museum of Flight presents a lecture with Barbara Schultz, Pilot & Aviation History Author. 11 a.m. Museum members free/non-members $15. 3315 Airport Drive, Torrance. RSVP: wmof.com/upcoming-celebrity-lecture. For questions call (310) 326-9544.

Plaque Fundraiser, Cypress

South Bay Boardriders Club Shaper’s Alley Surf Stomp. Help honor Hermosa’s surf legacy with commemorative plaques at the historic landmarks of Bing, Jacobs, Greg Noll, Rick’s, and Dewey Weber. 12 – 5 p.m. Shaper’s Alley on Cypress (if you know, you know). All ages welcome. Food & Beverages. Black Ball Bandits. Free but you need to RSVP: southbayboardriders.com/surfstomp.

Earth Day Volunteer Outdoor Day

Show your appreciation for our planet by helping the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy beautify outdoor public spaces and restore native habitat for the benefit of people and local wildlife. You will participate in activities such as planting, weeding, native plant seed preparation, and watering our gardens; as well as enjoy children’s activities at the Nature Center. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. White Point Nature Preserve, 1600 W. Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro. By participating, you can enter a free raffle for great prizes.

Native Plant Sale, White Point Nature Center

A spring native plant sale. This is a great opportunity to find some unique and rare finds to actually create your space the way you’d like to see it. 1600 W. Paseo del Mar, San Pedro. 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Celebrate National Poetry Month, Redondo Library

The Annual celebration of National Poetry Month at the Redondo Beach Main Library features Bill Ratner, poet, writer, storyteller and performance artist. He will be discussing and reading his poems. There will also be readings of original poetry from the Poetry Workshop participants. 1 – 3 p.m. 2nd floor meeting room, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy.

Bunka-Sai Japanese Cultural Festival

Through Sunday, April 19. Presented by the Torrance Sister City Association. Free parking and free admission. The weekend features authentic performances and demonstrations including traditional dance, vocal and instrumental music, taiko, tea ceremony, calligraphy, flower arranging, bonsai, ikebana, martial arts, origami, kimono dressing, Kamishibai (story reading), and more. Enjoy free hands-on demos of origami and calligraphy, plus lectures by local experts. 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Ken Miller Recreation Center, 3341 Torrance Blvd., Torrance. No RSVP required.

Sunday, April 19

South Bay Water-Wise Garden Tour

Re-Imagine your environment. Tour 8 gardens on the tour this year. All are water-wise, drought tolerant or California native gardens. Manhattan Beach will showcase The Manhattan Beach Botanical Garden. At 3 locations, attendees can bring a packed lunch and beverage and eat in the garden. Free seeds and cuttings will be available while supplies last. $10 per person. Purchase tickets online at southbaywaterwisegardentour.com or pay the day of the tour at: 16116 Ardath Ave., Gardena. For questions call (310) 515-0934. All ticket sales will be donated to Friends of Gardena Willows Wetlands Preserve. Gardens are located in Gardena, Manhattan Beach and Torrance.

King Harbor and Pier Community Cleanup

Community Volunteers needed. 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Meet at the parking lot next to R/10 Social House Restaurant, 179 N. Harbor Drive, Redondo Beach. RSVP: signupgenius.com/go/10C0449A5A82EA6FDCE9-62534008-king#.

Palos Verdes Democrats Monthly Meeting

PV Democrats hybrid (in-person and Zoom) club meeting at the Peninsula Center Library Community Room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. Doors open at 2 p.m. for informal networking. The meeting starts at 2:30 p.m. The meeting ends until 4:30 p.m. For more information and to register, visit pvpdemocrats.org.

Monday, April 20

Candidates Forum, Torrance

Come meet the candidates for State Assembly District 66 & State Senate District 24. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Torrance Area, Beach Cities and Palos Verdes Peninsula. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. The meeting ends at 8:35 p.m. Toyota Meeting Hall, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. To learn more about the candidates, visit vote411.org.

Canines and Cocktails

Let’s get a dog park in Hermosa Beach! Bark for a Park presents Canines and Cocktails fundraiser at Vista, 11 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach. Live music by Brent Geogre. Merch available for purchase. All donations are welcome. 5 – 8 p.m. More information at Barkforapark.org.

Meeting/Luncheon, Woman’s Club Redondo

The Woman’s Club of Redondo Beach invites you to its April Meeting & Luncheon. Featuring Speakers Dana Vinke – Redondo Beach Library Director and Lisa Blanc- Historian & Preservationist. 10 a.m. Social, 11 a.m. Meeting, 12 p.m. Lunch (sliding scale $20-$30). Bring a book to participate in a book exchange. 400 S. Broadway. RSVP: Redondowoman.org.

Tuesday, April 21

South Bay Bridge Club

Every Tuesday at 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. with Life Master and California Accredited teacher Gerri Sofa-Carlson. This is a great class for beginner and Intermediate players. 24100 Narbonne Ave Unit 105, Lomita. For questions call (310)325-7222 or visit southbaybridgeclub.com.

Wednesday, April 22

A Cappella Men’s Chorus

The Coastliners of The South Bay meet every Wednesday night at the Salvation Army Center, 125 S. Beryl, Redondo beach from 7 – 10 p.m. They are a sixty-person chorus in the Los Angeles area with a passion for combining fun and singing. We invite you to hear us, meet us or join us…we promise, you’ll be glad you did. For information visit coastliners.org.

Upcoming:

The Art of John Van Hamersveld, Hermosa Museum

Thursday, April 23. An exclusive discussion and Q&A with 2026 inductee John Van Hamersveld at the Hermosa Beach Museum. Make sure you don’t miss this opportunity to see some of Van Hamersveld’s work exhibited, hear him in conversation with Chris Miller, ask him a question yourself, and potentially purchase a special piece to bring home. 6 – 8 p.m. 710 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach. RSVP: hermosabeachhistoricalsociety.org/events. For more on John Van Hamersveld’s collection, visit: post-future.com.

Surfer Walk of Fame, Hermosa

Friday, April 24 through Saturday, April 25. The weekend starts off with a Kickoff Party that provides the opportunity to meet past and present inductees, presentation of a surf film and the South Bay Surf Awards by the South Bay Boardriders Club at the Community Theatre. Information at southbayboardriders.org. Additionally, the Hermosa Beach Museum, located in the Community Center 710 Pier Avenue, will host a special Surfers Walk of Fame exhibit. 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. On Saturday, April 25 the Surfers Walk of Fame and Spyder Surf Festival takes over the Plaza. The City of Hermosa Beach will honor this year’s inductees with an induction ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. on Pier Plaza, followed by Spyder Surf Fest, which includes the action sports industry’s most celebrated athletes, brands, fashion, music, giveaways and more. For additional event information, visit hermosabeach.gov/surferswalkoffame, or contact the Community Resources Department at (310) 318-0280.