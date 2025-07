The Vocational and Occupational Learning in Technology Program (VOLT) began June 19 with nine students participating.. This program was designed for non-college bound juniors and seniors, with Ted Vegvari of PVNet leading the program. Seven of the students were from the Boys and Girls Club of Los Angeles Harbor. The program will be conducted at the Palos Verdes on the Net facility in Rolling Hills Estates. The Boys and Girls Club will loan each club student a laptop.

Photos by Tony LaBruno