On Sunday, April 27, families came out to run the Ridgecrest Raider’s 5K in support of the RIS 21st Century School Initiative. Ridgecrest Intermediate School endeavors to replace outdated lab and classroom furniture with an ergonomic, modular system that can be adjusted for group work. The sold-out event began at 7:30 a.m. at the PV Promenade Mall.

Photos by Tony LaBruno