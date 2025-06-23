Log In
Spotlight on Gardens: Silver Spur Garden Club Luncheon and Fundraiser

Judy White, Cindy Topar, Jenifer Brockway and Sandy Hammersmark.
The Silver Spur Garden Club of Palos Verdes was formed in 1957 to increase knowledge and share a combined love of gardening amongst its members. The goal of the Club is to contribute to our community and school through funding programs and events. The luncheon and fundraiser were held at the Bluewater Grill in Redondo Beach. This year the proceeds went to support the garden program at Soleado Elementary School, the Valmonte Garden and Farm and the Point Vicente Interpretive Center, which all help the docents provide transportation to school children who learn marine and educational information. 

Photos by Tony LaBruno

