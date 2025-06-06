Log In
Spotlight on Medicine: Jack Black makes a Splash at Sunday by the Sea

Carolyn Elliott and Jack Black.
On April 27, the stunning backdrop of Lunada Bay set the stage for the 34th annual Sunday by the Sea fundraiser, in support of the Providence TrinityCare Hospice Foundation. The day was filled with entertainment, including a Tiger Squadron flyover and a special appearance by long-time supporter Jack Black. More than 600 enthusiastic attendees gathered to savor offerings from 38 culinary participants stretching from El Segundo to San Pedro, as well as wineries and breweries from Paso Robles to Torrance. Together, they raised nearly $300,000 to benefit vital adult and pediatric hospice and palliative care programs, ensuring compassionate support for every patient and family served. For more information on how you can support Providence TrinityCare Hospice and Palliative Care programs and for a complete listing of the generous sponsors and participants, please visit )rovidence.org/ptcf.

 Photos by Tony LaBruno

