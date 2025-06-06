Log In
Spotlight on Medicine: Seahorse Golf Classic supporting Children’s Hospital

Tory Hazard.
Peninsula Committee Children’s Hospital (PCCH) hosted its annual Seahorse Classic Golf Tournament at Palos Verdes Golf Club on April 28. The tournament is in its 35th year, and all funds raised will benefit Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA). Players enjoyed a scramble format, tasty Tex-Mex lunch, a helicopter ball drop, air cannon phantom drive, hole-in-one, and long putt challenges. The post-tournament cocktail hour featured delicious appetizers, trophy presentations, and the Magic Castle’s “Danny Magic” performing incredible card tricks. CHLA trustee Marcus Nelson captivated the crowd with the personal account of his daughter’s struggle with rare cancer and her treatment at CHLA,, which has resulted in her remission. It was a reminder to everyone in attendance how their support of the Seahorse Classic is for all the children and families needing exceptional services at CHLA. In Marcus’s words, “A sick child is the great equalizer.”  

Photos by Philicia Endelman

