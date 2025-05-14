Spotlight on Nature: Go Wild for the Peninsula at the Major Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy Donor Event

On March 30th, the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy (PVPLC) held an event celebrating the successful completion of the Go Wild for the Peninsula Campaign, creating a 96-acre wildlife corridor. The event was hosted by Campaign Co-Chairs Steve and Chris Tight at their beautiful Palos Verdes Estates home, with catering by Lunada Market. Major donors and the City of Rancho Palos Verdes were recognized for their extraordinary contributions to the $30 million campaign to preserve the lands connecting the coastal bluffs to the Palos Verdes Nature Preserve above saving a rare local ecosystem to create a place of beauty where wildlife can thrive.

Photos by Tony LaBruno