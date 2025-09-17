Spotlight on Seniors: Peninsula Seniors Host Annual Ice Cream Social

On the Sunday afternoon, July 20, the Peninsula Seniors held an Olde-Fashioned Ice Cream social with a sundae bar. Served up at the beautiful Scriba Family Center for a mere $5 a scoop, guests were treated to a festive summer afternoon where they enjoyed a frozen dessert, saw familiar faces and made new friends. Peninsula Seniors is a non-profit founded in 1978 when a member of the local League of Women Voters became ill, and it was found there were no resources available to assist her. The Social was sponsored by Caring Angels Home Care, Malaga Bank and Merrill Gardens. To learn more about upcoming events and/or to become a Peninsula Seniors member, visit www.PVseniors.org.