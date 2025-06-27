Log In
Spotlight on Theater: Reach for the Stars Gala Dreams in Motion at the Norris Theater

Luis and Stephanie de Moraes, Stephanie Cartozian with Thomas Redfield.
“Dreams in Motion,” the Norris Theater’s most important fundraiser of the year, presented a fantastic array of performing arts by their own Conservatory students and the incredible, New York-based motown band, “Uptown,” on May 31. Guests held up donation paddles in support of the community theater while enjoying camaraderie and an open bar for every taste. The attire was formal and donors were dressed to the nines in their show of support for the theater, which is so important in heightening culture and entertainment on the Peninsula. 

Photos by Tony LaBruno

