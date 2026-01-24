‘Swatting’ call to Hermosa Beach Police leads to neighborhood lockdown.

Hermosa Beach Police issued a “shelter in place” order to homes in South Hermosa Beach Friday afternoon after receiving a call at 4:10 p.m that shots had been fired in the 100 block of Palm Drive.

Hermosa Beach, with the assistance from neighboring police agencies, closed off South Hermosa between Hermosa Avenue on the west, Monterrey Boulevard on the east, Fourth Street on the north and Herondo/190th Street on the south. The shelter in place order was lifted about 6 p.m. after police determined the call reporting shots was a “swatting” or crank call. ER