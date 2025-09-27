Times columnist Steve Lopez speaks to Palos Verdes Village ‘The Village’

by Stephanie Cartozian

Los Angeles Times columnist Steve Lopez, author of the 2022 book “Independence Day: What I learned about retirement from some who’ve done it, and some who never will,” will co-host the Palos Verdes Village’s annual luncheon on Tuesday, September 30, at the Palos Verdes Golf Club.

Henen Dennis, a nationally recognized leader on successful aging, will co-host the event.

The Palos Verdes Village is modeled after “The Village” movement, begun in Boston in 2002. It has since grown to more than 300 Villages across the United States, including 50 in California. While each village is shaped by its own community, they all aim to support the ability of older adults to remain independent and engaged in their communities.

In 2014, Sherry May, a Palos Verdes Estates resident and a member of the local American Association of University Women (AAUW) chapter, brought together fellow AAUW members to explore the “Village” concept. This group formally launched the Palos Verdes Village in 2016. Since that time, the program has supported hundreds of local seniors and intergenerational volunteers. Its focus is on enhancing the quality of life for older adults who are living in their own homes on the Palos Verdes Peninsula.

“People like being with other people. The luncheon celebrates the positivity of aging,” said Laura Diepenbrock, Executive Director of the Palos Verdes Peninsula Village. ”We wish we could find a venue where we could host more than 300 guests because we always end up with a waiting list,” she said.

The Village is different from most other senior programs, Diepenbrock said, because its members decide on the calendar and committees, which include membership, communication, education and operations. In most other senior programs, the director sets the program.

The “Village” motto is “by us, for us. “There are lots of groups, including a dinner group, book group, wellness group and happy hours,” Diepenbrock said. “Everything takes place in our members’ homes to help foster a feeling of warmth and intimacy.”

Members are always developing new programs and deciding on where to meet.

Members have access to volunteer drivers, volunteer handymen and tech volunteers who will go to a member’s home, and help them with their computers, cell phones. Volunteer drivers offer free rides to medical appointments,hair appointments, and lunches with friends within a 10 mile radius. They also offer Episodic Volunteer Help like walking a dog when recovering from surgery, helping move bulky furniture, and organizing a garage

“It’s a community around the community,” Diepenbrock said. Charter member and Communications Chair Judy Bayer shares was Chairman of the Board for many years until she termed out

“During the three years my husband was terminally ill, the Village really supported me. I reached out to them during this time of sorrow and through receiving their care and kindness, I have gained lasting friendships.”

Information and referrals are the backbone of the Village concept. If a member needs their house painted, they have the option of seeking out trusted, local resources through their referral program. If a member is coming home from the hospital and needs the names of home health services, they are available here. Volunteers will check in on members by phone or in-person. Most of their members are 60 or older. Membership fees are based on income. The Palos Verdes Peninsula Village operates out of the old Malaga Cove school on Paseo del Mar.

Peggy Costello, who joined the Village in 2019 to meet new people and stay active in retirement, says her favorite activities are Village discussion groups

“You can talk to people in the Village on a different level,” she said.” As a child of the ‘60s, I’m used to discussing ideas with people from different viewpoints. In the Village, we don’t all agree, but we’re cordial, and we listen to what others have to say.”

PVP Village monthly information meetings: Meet Village members and volunteers, and learn more about our community of friendship, connection, learning, and support! The third Wednesday of each month at 11 a.m. in the Purcell Room, Peninsula Library. The next information meeting is Wednesday, October 15th at 11 AM.

Other upcoming community lectures include a fall prevention event in partnership with UCLA this November and a lineup of quarterly lectures in 2026.

To learn more visit peninsulavillage.net and/or email PVPVillageOffice@gmail.com and/or call (310) 991-3324.

Senior Community Resources

Dial-A-Ride: Subsidized taxi rides on and off the Peninsula for older adults. (310) 544-7108 or visit palosverdes.com/pvtransit/index.cfm?pg=dial-ride

Los Angeles Caregiver Resource Center: Free support for family caregivers in LA County. 800-540-4442, or visit losangelescrc.usc.edu

Focal Point on Aging: Referrals and a comprehensive resource directory to services serving seniors. The directory is available online at torranceca.gov/services/recreation-services/senior-centers-and-programs/focal-point or by calling (310) 320-1300.

H.E.L.P.: Health, financial, and legal information, education, and more. (310) 533-1996 or help4srs.org. ER