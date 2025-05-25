WATCH: Epic Route 66 Centennial Journey, Part 1

America’s first major highway, Route 66, turns 100 in 2026, and to celebrate, explore and see what all the fuss is about, Ruth and I left the South Bay Bubble, hopped a plane to Chicago, rented a car, and drove the entire 2,448 mile way, through three time zones, eight states and a whole lot of cool stops over 21 days. From Chicago where it all begins, to the end of the road, at the Santa Monica Pier.

It was the trip of a lifetime, full of great photo ops, fantastic people we met along the way, my kind of food (pies, cakes, malts, shakes, burgers, grilled cheese, pizza) ever changing landscapes and an eye-opening experience all around.

I invite you to see Route 66 through my lens, in the first of a six-part series, beginning with the ride out of Chicago and continuing through rural Illinois.

Coming next: St. Louis to Galena, Kansas, Tulsa, Oklahoma to Amarillo, Tucamcari, New Mexico to Gallup, Lupton, Arizona to Williams, Needles, California to Santa Monica.