What is the Blik payment method? Where can I use it ? 

Discover everything about the BLIK payment method — how it works, where to use it, and why it’s a top choice for fast, secure payments.

One standout innovation in Poland is the BLIK payment method, a convenient mobile solution that allows users to pay in stores, shop online, withdraw cash, and even transfer money—all with a six-digit code generated from their banking app. With its simplicity and speed, BLIK has quickly become a go-to option for millions of users across the country.

What is BLIK payment method and how it works

The BLIK payment method is a modern Polish mobile payment system that allows users to perform fast and secure transactions directly from their banking apps. Launched in 2015 by the Polish Payment Standard (PSP), BLIK has revolutionized how people handle digital payments by eliminating the need for physical cards or cash. Instead, users generate a unique six-digit code within their mobile banking app, which they can use to authorize payments in stores, online shops, ATMs, and even peer-to-peer transfers. The code is valid for two minutes, ensuring enhanced security and reducing the risk of unauthorized access.

BLIK is integrated with most major Polish banks and works seamlessly within their mobile applications, requiring no additional downloads or registrations. Once the code is entered on the merchant’s terminal or website, the user receives a notification in their banking app to confirm the transaction. This method not only enhances convenience but also provides a high level of protection, as no sensitive card details are shared during the process.

Advantages of using the BLIK payment method

The BLIK payment method has become one of the most widely used digital payment solutions in Poland thanks to its speed, safety, and simplicity. Designed to integrate directly into mobile banking apps, BLIK removes the need for carrying physical cards or cash.

Here are some of the key advantages of using the BLIK payment method:

No Need for a Card : All payments are done through your mobile banking app, without needing to carry a debit or credit card.

Instant Transfers : Send and receive money instantly between bank accounts using just a phone number.

Wide Availability : Supported by all major Polish banks and accepted at most online and offline merchants across Poland.

High Security : Time-limited six-digit codes and app confirmations make BLIK one of the safest payment methods.

Contactless Payments : Pay in physical stores with your phone using BLIK’s NFC functionality—no PIN or card required.

ATM Withdrawals Without a Card : Withdraw cash from ATMs using only a BLIK code—ideal for emergencies.

No Extra Fees : BLIK transactions are typically free of charge, unlike international card payments or transfers.

Where can I use the BLIK payment method?

One of the main reasons BLIK is so popular is its versatility. Whether you’re shopping online, at a retail store, or withdrawing cash from an ATM, BLIK can be used in a wide range of payment situations :

Online Shopping : Accepted by thousands of Polish e-commerce websites and mobile apps.

Physical Stores : Pay in supermarkets, clothing stores, restaurants, and more using a simple code or contactless payment.

ATM Withdrawals : Withdraw money without a card at ATMs that support BLIK (most Polish banks).

P2P Transfers : Send money directly to friends or family using just their phone number—no need for account numbers.

Subscription Services : Use BLIK for recurring payments, such as digital entertainment platforms and utility bills.

Verified Online Casinos : Many online casinos accept BLIK as a secure deposit and withdrawal method.

Public Services and Institutions : Increasingly adopted for government-related payments like fines or taxes.

BLIK’s wide usability across both online and offline channels has made it indispensable for modern consumers in Poland. Whether it’s grocery shopping, paying for takeout, or sending money to a friend instantly, BLIK handles it all with minimal steps and zero hassle.

How to set up and use BLIK

Getting started with the BLIK payment method is quick and straightforward. Since BLIK is already built into most Polish banking apps, users don’t need to download a separate app or register an account. Instead, setup is automatic once you install your mobile banking app and log in.

Here’s how to set up and use BLIK effectively:

Download Your Bank’s Mobile App : Ensure your bank supports BLIK and install the app if you haven’t already.

Log in and Locate BLIK : Most apps have a dedicated BLIK section on the home screen or main menu.

Generate a BLIK Code : Tap on the BLIK section to receive a unique 6-digit code valid for 2 minutes.

Confirm the Transaction in the App : After entering the code on the website, terminal, or ATM, a confirmation screen appears in your app.

Enable Contactless BLIK : For newer phones and supported banks, activate NFC BLIK payments for physical store purchases.

Set Transfer Preferences : Link your phone number for easy P2P transfers and receive money instantly from others.

Customize Security Settings : Set additional PINs or biometric locks to ensure extra protection.

Once you get familiar with the process, using BLIK becomes a seamless part of your daily routine. Setting it up takes only minutes, but the value it delivers can make every transaction easier, safer, and more efficient.

Conclusion

BLIK is one of the best payment methods in Poland. Its continuous development, including features such as contactless payments and peer-to-peer transfers, ensures that it will continue to meet all user needs. If you are looking for a secure, versatile, and convenient way to manage your money in 2025, BLIK is definitely a smart choice.