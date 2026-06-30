10 Beach-Themed Games to Get You in the Mood for Summer

Video games offer plenty of ways to experience the seaside without worrying about sunburn or sand getting everywhere. Of course, nothing beats the real thing of getting to the beach during summer, but if you want to get in the mood for the warm weather or a trip to the beach, gaming can almost transport you there before you experience the real thing.

Below, we present 10 diverse titles – all loosely based on the beach and summer vacays – to get you in the mood.

Tchia

We are big fans of Tchia. Set across a colorful tropical archipelago, the game lets you sail between islands, swim in clear waters, and do all the stuff you’d do should you find yourself in paradise. It’s inspired by the culture and scenery of New Caledonia, and acts as a wonderful love letter to the group of islands in the Pacific.

Surf World Series

Few activities capture the feeling of summer quites like surfing, and Surf World Series is among the best in our view. The basic premise is that you can perform tricks at famous surfing destinations, including Hawaii’s Waimea Bay and Australia’s Bells Beach. It’s easy to get into, though it does get harder as the challenges progress.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The hugely popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons begins with the player moving to a largely deserted island and gradually turning it into a thriving community. Alongside building homes and decorating the landscape, you can engage with all manner of seaside activities.

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Wave Race 64

Originally released for the Nintendo 64, Wave Race 64 remains one of gaming’s most fondly remembered water-based racing titles. Players compete on jet skis across courses filled with, well, waves and other obstacles. It was critically acclaimed on its original release, and it is still worth playing today.

Summer in Mara

This relaxing farming and exploration game follows a young adventurer named Koa as she cares for her own island. It’s a little bit like Tchia, with a bit of Moana thrown in, as you explore and play across a group of islands.

Dave the Diver

Dave the Diver combines underwater exploration with restaurant management – a weird combination, right? But it somehow works as a concept. During the day, Dave dives into the mysterious Blue Hole to catch fish. At night, those ingredients are used to serve customers at a busy sushi restaurant. Much more fun than it sounds.

Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure

Players who prefer racing to relaxation can try Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure. This lively kart racer features an assortment of unusual vehicles, colorful island courses, and dozens of power-ups. A bit like Mario Kart but with beaches and buggies instead.

Penalty Duel

Penalty Duel by BGaming is a beach-soccer-themed casino game. The action is simple, but compelling: Go for goal in a penalty shootout scenario to scoop up prizes. There’s also a bonus game that can be triggered for bigger rewards. If you don’t want to play for real-money wagers directly, Penalty Duel can be found alongside other BGaming titles at Pulsz social casino. The game can also be enjoyed in demo mode.

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

Set on a fictional Mediterranean island, Alba: A Wildlife Adventure follows a young girl as she attempts to protect the local environment. The one word we would use to describe this game is “peaceful”. It’s a gentle that will almost transport you to the Med.

California Games

A list of summer games would not be complete without California Games, the hugely influential sports collection first released in the 1980s. Its events include surfing, skateboarding, BMX riding, roller skating and even a bit of flying disc. Although its graphics and controls are naturally dated, it’s still an icon of the golden age of 80s gaming.