Marian Vidaurri on gender, power and the limits of institutional change

Marian Vidaurri is a doctor in international relations, academic, political scientist and economist with 20 years of experience in democratic governance, public policy and multilateral institutions in Latin America and the Caribbean. Her work has consistently addressed realities that, whether out of institutional discomfort or political strategy, tend to be left out of formal debate. One of the areas she has examined most closely is the scope and structural limitations of gender equity policies within international organizations.

From her perspective, a central obstacle lies in changing an organizational culture that, in many contexts, continues to operate under a logic deeply rooted in machismo and patriarchy. According to political scientist and doctor in international relations Marian Vidaurri, appointing a woman to a high-responsibility position does not in itself guarantee internal transformation. In many cases, the surrounding structure remains intact and institutional inertia ends up neutralizing the possibility of change.

This perspective carries particular weight when applied to international bureaucracies. These institutions, though formally built on principles of equality and justice, tend to resist structural reform. As Vidaurri has noted, they frequently operate on the basis of political interests rather than the values stated in their own mandates.

For Marian Vidaurri, gender equity is a driver of economic development

For the Mexican economist and political scientist, the impact of greater female participation in decision-making goes well beyond statistical representation. It is, in her view, a direct factor in regional economic development, particularly across Latin America and Mexico. She points to a World Bank report documenting how the inclusion of women in the labor market contributed significantly to reducing extreme poverty in the region over the past decade. At the same time, she cautions that data alone fails to capture the double burden many women carry: paid work both inside and outside the home.

Another area to which Dr. Vidaurri has contributed is the international debate around how progress toward gender equity should be measured. In her view, counting how many women reach senior positions is not enough. It is equally essential to incorporate subjective indicators, harder to identify but critical for understanding the real working environment. How, for example, can implicit discrimination be measured, or the persistent fear of retaliation in harassment cases? These are factors that rarely appear in official reports, yet profoundly shape the daily experience of many women within international public organizations.

Marian Vidaurri identifies the gap between gender discourse and institutional practice

With that framing in mind, Vidaurri underscores the importance of institutional mechanisms that not only collect data, but allow working environments to be monitored through a more qualitative lens. As she has observed throughout her career, many discriminatory practices are not visible but are deeply entrenched, and it is precisely those practices that prevent formal policies from translating into real change.

In this context, Vidaurri has been critical of what she calls the ‘institutional double face’ trap: the dynamic that allows organizations to develop externally-facing gender programs while their internal structures remain dominated by machismo and non-inclusive cultures. In her view, this disconnect between discourse and practice is one of the central contradictions of the current international system.

Drawing on her own experience, she has observed successful examples of gender mainstreaming in field-level projects, particularly in peace processes and institutional strengthening programs. She warns, however, that the real challenge lies not only in the design of those projects, but in the willingness to apply them consistently within the organizations that implement them.

Marian Vidaurri has also drawn attention to the barriers women face in accessing leadership positions within the international system. These barriers, institutional, cultural and political, are not new, but they persist. In her analysis, access to senior roles continues to be shaped by power dynamics where political calculation outweighs what ought to be.

Cultural differences between regions, she notes, also have a profound effect on the advancement of gender equity. International organizations, though composed of diverse member states, end up reflecting the tensions and contradictions of those members. For Vidaurri, advancing a gender equality agenda in a context with strong patriarchal traditions is a fundamentally different undertaking than doing so in societies where the principles of gender justice are more firmly established.

One of the most visible shifts of the last decade, though still superficial, has been a growing attention to public representation, according to Dr. Marian Vidaurri. Official photographs without any female presence are no longer common, something that once went unnoticed. This visual awareness, driven in part by pressure from donor countries with strict equity policies, is a step in the right direction. But appearances are not enough. Symbolic gestures often fail to translate into genuine and lasting internal transformation.

Who is Marian Vidaurri?

Marian Vidaurri is a doctor in international relations, academic, political scientist and economist with 20 years of experience in democratic governance, public policy and multilateral institutions in Latin America and the Caribbean. Since August 2025 she is Research Associate at the Cornell Center on Democracy at Cornell University, where she develops research projects on democracy and civic education and participation programs. She currently serves as Lecturer in Democracy and Public Policy at Cornell’s Washington DC campus and was Inaugural Fellow of the Latin American Studies Initiative (LASI) at Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) during the 2025/26 academic year. Since 2017 she volunteers at the Centro de Cultura, Arte, Trabajo y Educación (CCATE) in Norristown, Pennsylvania.