A La Carte: New restaurant at Galleria, world’s most expensive pancake, dining events, and more restaurant news  

A La Carte for 07 August 2025

by Richard Foss

Saints Marching In: Almost three years after the project was announced, Saint & Second has opened in Manhattan Village. In case you wondered, it’s the offshoot of a Belmont Shore establishment that is on 2nd Street at St. Joseph, hence the name. The menu is American contemporary eclectic, similar to several nearby establishments, and on my first visit everything was decent but nothing was outstanding. I’ll be back after a while to see how the place develops…

Open, Closed, Reopened: The Yellow Jersey patisserie on Hermosa opened for a few weekend days in July, closed again, and is scheduled to reopen on August 7, the day this column appears. This eccentric pattern was by design – owner Michael Ashworth tried a few things in their brief days of operation to see what worked, then remodeled to suit. From peering over the fence, it looks like the outdoor patio had received a major upgrade, and is now a great place for coffee and a pastry…Around the corner and a few blocks north, famed waterfront dive bar The Deck has reopened. One of the partners is Dave Davis, cicerone at Hermosa Beach Brewing, so you know the beer will be good. They’re not serving food, so that and the ocean view are the big attractions here…

Sad Goodbyes: The Daphne’s on Marine at the far northeastern corner of Manhattan Beach has closed, saddening those who have been relying on them for cheap but decent Greek food. Their hideaway location can’t have helped, but they managed to stay in business for 12 years before closing. Fansea Sushi at Rosecrans and Highland also recently shuttered, which I found unfortunate – they were one of my favorites in the area. No word yet on what will go into the landmark building with the broken clock on the tower… Finally, the declaration of bankruptcy at the South Bay Galleria on Hawthorne has some people wondering what will happen to the restaurants on the site, the Red Robin, Tokyo Grill, and the stalls at the food court. Nothing is likely to change immediately, because these things take years, so for now their fate depends on how many people support them…

Summer Deals: A meal at Pacific Standard Prime can be on the pricey side, but their “Summer of Comfort” menu offers three courses at the very reasonable price of $39. Choose lasagna, fried chicken, or rosemary beef stew with a salad or dessert, and enjoy old favorites in a stylish atmosphere…

Event Alerts: There are a lot of them this week, and one is already in progress. The Ragin Cajun’s crab fest offers king, blue, Dungeness, and snow crab specials plus soft shells, and fans of crustaceans will want to chow down. It might be a good idea to call for a reservation, because this event is popular… And now to single-date events… the second annual Dine Around Artesia & Artwalk will happen on August 13th from 5:30 until 8:30 PM, and your $35 wristband will get you snacks from over a dozen eateries, plus whatever goodies the art galleries and other businesses are offering. It’s a fun way to discover North Redondo’s hidden charms – get details at nrbba.org/dine-around. If you can’t make that date, it will happen again on September 10, and there’s a discount if you attend both… If you prefer stationary dining with fine wines, you have two choices on the 14. Paul Martin’s on Rosecrans is hosting a dinner with pairings from Austin Hope of Paso Robles. Four courses with wine is $99 plus tax & tip, about $130 – reserve by phone at (310) 643-9300. A few blocks away at Fogo de Chao, wines from Daou Vineyards will be poured alongside five courses including crabcakes, curated cuts of wagyu porterhouse, rack of lamb, and more. Cost is $109 inclusive – reserve on Open Table… Rosecrans is really the dining destination this month, because the next event is there too – a Paul Hobbs wine dinner at Fleming’s on the 15. Napa and Argentine wines by that producer will be poured as part of a five course feast. See the full menu and reserve at flemingssteakhouse.com – it’s $145 plus T&T, about $170…

If you prefer cooking at home to dining out and want to improve your skills, Chef Christine Brown is hosting a cooking class focused on summer produce at Pacific Standard Prime. The date is August 16, 1 to 3 p.m. Christine will demonstrate four recipes using farmer’s market ingredients. Cost is $100 inclusive, and this is PSP so you know some wine will be available for tasting. Reserve on Open Table… On August 17, Uncorked in Hermosa will have the most happening parking lot in the South Bay. Yes, that’s not a high bar to clear, but their Parking Lot Paella Party is a big deal. Traditional or vegetarian paella will be available along with a tasting of Spanish and Portuguese wines, all for $75 inclusive. Unlike most of their events, you have to reserve for this one – do that on Eventbrite… And stepping away from wine for a moment, on August 21 Sauced in El Segundo will offer a whiskey dinner with Woodford Reserve. The menu isn’t online yet as of the day I write this, but I suspect barbecue is involved somewhere – that’s just a hunch. They haven’t listed the price either, but when they do both, it will be at saucedbbqandspirits.com…

The Big One Is Coming… Not the earthquake, it’s something to look forward to: the massive event that is the Manhattan Beach Food & Wine Festival. At this second annual extravaganza 46 star chefs from as far away as Hawaii and Colorado will be cooking up a storm while winemakers and brewers pour their best. This event sold out last year, and it will be no surprise if it does again – get more information and tickets at http://www.manhattanbeachfoodandwine.com.

Odds and Ends: After years of keeping diners happy in the evenings, the Arthur J has started serving weekend brunch. The experience is elevated and American, as you might expect – crabcakes benedicts, potato rosti topped with smoked salmon, and lobster avocado toast all make appearances, and if you prefer their steaks and seafood, they’re happy to oblige… If you really want to splurge, though, you need to go to the International House of Pancakes in Burbank. (And yes, I felt vertigo as the universe shifted when I typed that last sentence.) That particular IHOP is serving Dubai chocolate pancakes for $100 a plate, the most expensive item they have ever offered. It’s a gimmick to get attention, of course, but it sure got mine. No word yet on whether their El Segundo location will follow suit…

And In Closing: If you know a restaurant opening I might’ve missed, a culinary event that should be covered, or just about anything related to food that I should know about, please send the information my way. I’m at richard@richardfoss.com. And as long as you’re on the internet, check out past restaurant reviews on our website at easyreadernews.com/restaurants.