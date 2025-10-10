A La Carte: Sweet spot for sweets, Italian Festival, openings and closings

by Richard Foss

Incoming and Outgoing: It seems every fall, there’s a rise in restaurant turnover, possibly because entrepreneurs who have been hoping to catch on over the summer tourist season realize that it’s not going to happen. One of these days I’m going to crunch the numbers and assess whether that’s true.

I’ll start with the cheerier side of the ledger, the places that have just opened. Pita & Basil just started serving Arabic fast food in the former Subway location at PCH and Artesia. They air-fry their falafels, which gives a slightly different texture from traditional deep frying but will please the health conscious (1145 Artesia, MB)… After a long gestation period, Cake & Bake has opened at Five Corners in Hermosa. Owner Nora Abajyan has a celebrity client list for her confections, and brings Armenian heritage items like 10 layer honey cakes alongside more conventional layer cakes. I tried a few items and have been impressed – the parking in this area can be challenging, but the sweets are worth it (2700 Manhattan Avenue, HB)… And it’s not exactly a restaurant, but it’s worth noting that the new Scholb On The Water taproom on the Redondo International Boardwalk is open. That’s next door to Naja’s, which has an enviable track record for supplying the neighborhood with beer, so they have formidable competition. I have enjoyed Scholb beers at their brewery in Torrance, and it will be interesting to see how they fare in this space (160 International Boardwalk, RB)… And it’s not actually an opening, but worth noting that the pop-up sushi bar at Martha’s in Hermosa has been extended at least through November. This premium omakase experience is sold out through most of November, so the unlikely idea of a breakfast and lunch favorite with a double life has evidently been a good one… And another restaurant has experienced a renaissance of sorts – The Great Room on Artesia closed in July, but recently reopened serving almost the same menu. Nobody else has the same hybrid gaming room, kid space, and restaurant concept, and families with kids will be happy to know they’re back…

And The Closures: There was much confusion about the status of Nando in Manhattan Beach – a sale of the place was announced, then canceled, and then confusion reigned. It has been announced that their last day of service will be this Saturday – no report of what is next… The Hermosa Butcher shop closed after just over two years of vending premium meats. They were popular with serious cooks, but limited hours and a lack of parking made it a tough sell. I presume their clientele will head for The Butchery, which has a wider selection and their own parking lot… The Lobster Guys location on PCH has shut down, though the one on Artesia in North Redondo remains open. I had visited both and greatly preferred Artesia, where the service is friendlier…

Coming Attractions: Tiki Kai will be opening soon on the Hermosa Pier Plaza, and while their menu has not been released, I was able to get an update on their plans. They’ll be serving modern Asian fusion rather than the flaming pu-pu platters offered at pioneer tiki watering holes like Trader Vic’s and Don the Beachcomber. The old school food can be very good when well-made, but the modern version probably fits this location better. I hope they still have the little paper umbrellas in the drinks, though… Piccini, the takeout-only Italian spot by Vince Giuliani of Gaetano’s, has been popular in their West Torrance location on Anza, and they’re opening a second location in Rancho Palos Verdes. It’s always good to see a local business succeed amid a flood of corporate chains, so welcome to the Hill! (29233 Western Ave, RPV)… And you may have seen the banner announcing Covinten on 14th by the corner of Hermosa Avenue and wondered what it is. They’ll be a bakery café when they open, which probably won’t be until early next year…

Event Alerts: You have a lot of wine dinners to choose from this month, plus a food and culture festival – more about that in the next section. On Sunday the 12th Radici hosts a four-course dinner with Italian wines, with two pours per savory course. I like the chance to compare multiple wines with food, and applaud their program. The cost is $110 per person plus tax and tip, about $140 – reserve at Open Table… On October 16 Paul Martin’s pairs up with the mighty Silver Oak winery for four courses accompanied by delights from one of Napa’s most famous vineyards. Cost is $125 plus tax and tip, about $155 – reserve by calling (310) 643-9300… On the 19th, Uncorked in Hermosa celebrates their annual anniversary party with wood-fired pizzas, charcuterie, cheese, and of course wine. It’s $75 inclusive for members of their wine club, $95 for non-members, and there’s an optional VIP champagne and caviar reception for an additional $50. Tickets are on Eventbrite, and it wasn’t sold out when I last checked… On the 22nd, Primo Italia hosts a dinner with Contucci wines, featuring Andrea Contucci, master of Montepulciano. It’s $181.50 inclusive and worth it for a taste of the true Tuscany – reserve on Open Table…

Celebrating All Things Italian– San Pedro is outside our usual coverage area, but you really should know about the Festa Italiana, which is happening all day on October 11. A section of Sixth Street will be closed for booths serving food, stages for dance and music performances, and Italian-themed merchandise. I attended last year and found it thoroughly enjoyable – get details at lilaa.org…

Odds and Ends: In last month’s column I asked you to recommend a restaurant in the Beach Cities for classic American dinners, and I received a few responses. Unfortunately, all of them were in Torrance, Lomita, or other spots well away from the water. Congratulations to The Pan, which received the most nominations – and I think I just found a business opportunity for someone who is trying to figure out what they should open here… And congratulations to Dominique’s Kitchen, which just turned 13. They’re the high-style favorite that celebrates the classics, and we are fortunate that Chef Theval picked Redondo for his little slice of France on PCH…

And In Closing: If you know a restaurant opening I might’ve missed, a culinary event that should be covered, or just about anything related to food that I should know about, please send the information my way. I’m at richard@richardfoss.com. And as long as you’re on the internet, check out past restaurant reviews on our website at https://easyreadernews.com/restaurants/.