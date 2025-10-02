About Town Hermosa: Moir memorial, HB Town Hall, Frosty Olympica and Hispanic Heritage

Moir memorial

A memorial for Hermosa Beach theater maven Maggie Moir will be held Saturday, Oct. 4, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Hermosa Beach Kiwanis Club. Moir passed away August 8 at age 93. Moir and partner Bonnie Anderson produced the “Nutcracker Ballet” at El Camino College for over two decades during the 1970s and 1980s. She later served for 16 years on the board of the Hermosa Beach Arts Foundation, helping to bring numerous theater productions to the Hermosa Community Theater.

Mayor Town Hall

Hermosa Beach Mayor Rob Saemann will host a Town Hall Forum on Monday, October 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the newly renovated Clark Building. (861 Valley Drive) It will be his first community-wide Town Hall Forum as Mayor. “The town hall is designed to bring residents and City leadership together for a conversation about city services, local priorities and the issues that matter most to residents. The discussion will be conducted in question-and-answer format,” the City’s press release states. Food and beverages will be available to attendees.

Frosty Olympics

The annual Frosty Olympics: cornhole games, hosted by “Team Frosty” will be held Saturday, October 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., south of the Hermosa Pier. The event supports Mike “Frosty” Foster “with the goal of building community and garnering support for the Foster family as they continue to battle ALS,” according to the Team Frosty website. Participants can buy their event tickets online and drawing tickets for a chance to win a Santa Barbara getaway at teamfrosty07.org.

Hermosa Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Hermosa Beach recognizes Hispanic Heritage month ongoing from September 15, through October 15. “We honor the diverse history and generations of Latinos whose aspirations and achievements have shaped the soul of our nation,” Mayor Rob Saemann said during the September 30, City Council meeting. “Latino history is a story of American history.”