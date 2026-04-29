Berks was founding member of Bedondo Beach’s Temple Menorah, Manhattan Beach Badminton Club,

Muriel Berks, a cherished family matriarch, and educator passed away peacefully at the age of 95. Born in New York City in 1930, Muriel was the daughter of Hungarian immigrants who arrived in the United States in 1921. While her father established a life as a butcher in New York, the Holocaust tragically claimed the lives of his siblings and cousins who remained in Europe—a history that deeply informed Muriel’s character and resilience.

In 1966, Muriel and her husband, Bill, moved to Manhattan Beach to support Bill’s burgeoning career in the aerospace industry. Muriel dedicated her own professional life to education as a resource teacher for the Los Angeles Unified School District. Her career was defined by profound compassion; she sought out those most in need, teaching in diverse and challenging environments, including prisons and the homes of students unable to attend school.

Muriel was a founding member of the Manhattan Beach Badminton Club and of Temple Menorah in Redondo Beach.

Outside of her professional life, Muriel was vibrant and active. She loved to sing in Temple Menorah’s choir, play piano, spend time with her grandchildren, and teach water exercise classes at the El Segundo YMCA.

Muriel was married to the love of her life, Bill, for over 70 wonderful years. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband and her sons, Andy and Alex. She is survived by her daughter, Sue—the last remaining member of her immediate family—as well as her six grandchildren: Tania, Jacqueline, Julia, Joshua, Noah, and Ethan, and three great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held on April 29 at 10 a.m. at Hillside Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the family home on April 30 at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Muriel’s memory be made to Temple Menorah in Redondo Beach, California. ER