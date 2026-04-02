About Town Redondo: Beach advisory, police/fire station proposals

Health Dept. issues beach bacteria advisory

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued an advisory for beach users to avoid all ocean water due to potentially high bacteria levels. The warning went into effect Wednesday, April 1, to remain at least until Saturday, April 4, at 8 a.m.

The concerning bacteria could be especially high near discharging storm drains as well as runoff that flows onto beach sand.

“Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill,” the health dept. said in a statement. “Rain advisories remain in effect for 72 hours after the rainfall ends.”

City counts 13 proposals to build new police, fire stations

City Hall has received seven submissions to build two new Redondo Beach Fire Department stations and six proposals to build a new police headquarters, reported Luke Smude, assistant to the city manager, after the March 25 deadline. Three companies submitted to build both police and fire stations in Redondo Beach.

“We’ll do shortlist interviews later this month,” Smude said.

Funding comes from the $93 million Measure FP, approved by voters in 2024.

City opts to move different crossing guard to Ford and Aviation

The Redondo Beach Unified School District weighed in on the city’s plan to shift a crossing guard from Havermeyer Lane and Harkness Lane to Ford Avenue and Aviation Boulevard, after a Jefferson Elementary fourth-grader led the cause to do so.

Instead, the School District asked that the guard move from Morgan Lane and Flagler Lane, because Havermeyer and Harkness serves younger students.

Kaluderovic community meeting Saturday

City Councilmember Paige Kaluderovic will hold a (District 3) Community Meeting Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at Perry Alison Playfield – on 190th Street between Blossom Lane and Cluster Lane.

“Bring a blanket, bring a chair and we’re going to have a little picnic and discuss all things happening in the city,” Kaluderovic said. ER