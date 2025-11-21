About Town Redondo: “Beware” car case, prosecutor commended, City Olympics website

“Beware” written on car, police take occupant into custody

Redondo Beach Police took a person into custody for a mental health evaluation Nov. 12 after officers found what was described as a “concerning message” written on a car.

Police responded to a call near Inglewood Avenue and Vanderbilt Lane early that morning after a report of a suspicious vehicle parked nearby, according to RBPD. Written on the side in red letters was “Beware.”

The vehicle’s occupant told police it was part of a Halloween display.

“Based on (the officers’) investigation and interview, the occupant was determined to have met the criteria for a mental health evaluation, and was subsequently transported by a mental health evaluation team to the appropriate facility for treatment,” RBPD reported in a statement.

Former city prosecutor commended, new deputy takes oath

Melanie Chavira, former Redondo Beach prosecutor, who was appointed in August as a judge in the Los Angeles Superior Court Metro division, was presented with a Mayor’s Commendation Tuesday night for her 13 years as city prosecutor.

City Clerk Eleanor Manzano then administered the oath of office to Sianna Collado, new senior deputy prosecutor.

Chavira left the city after being appointed by Governor Newsom to the judgeship.

Athens donates $1,000 to Keep the Esplanade Beautiful

Athens Services presented a $1,000 donation to Keep the Esplanade Beautiful (KEB) earlier this month, to support the group’s work in keeping the beachside street and sidewalks clean.

According to Joan Irvine, KEB founder, the group will use the money to fund its programs and initiatives such as scholarships for high school graduates, installing water bottle refill stations, public art, liability insurance, producing shirts and hats, running the KEB annual community mixer, and administrative costs.

Athens Services was one of the group’s first sponsors in 2013.

The next KEB sweep is Dec. 6 at 9 a.m.

City launches Olympics website

The City of Redondo Beach Nov. 4 announced its new website to promote the city in the lead-up to the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics – RBLA28.org.

Jane Chung, assistant to city manager Mike Witzansky, led the project.

The site features (transportation) maps, city highlights, local history and amenities for prospective visitors during the Games and next year’s soccer World Cup.

“Redondo Beach is more than a beach city. It is a geographic and cultural epicenter for the Games!” the site states. ER