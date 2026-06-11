Baywatch – Community Calendar

Thursday, June 11

Sculpting Through History with Eugene Daub

Join prominent sculptor Eugene Daub for a free program about the historical artworks he has produced. Copies of his new book, Eugene Daub: Portraits, Medals, and Monuments, are signed and available for purchase. This event will take place in the El Segundo Public Library (Community Room) from 5:30-7 pm. This event will take place in the El Segundo Public Library (Community Room) from 5:30 — 7 pm.

Friday, June 12

The Sleeping Beauty! Torrance

Step into a fairytale world of elegance and breathtaking beauty as Fusion Studios Ballet Company presents The Sleeping Beauty! This enchanting classical ballet production will feature talented local dancers, beautiful choreography, stunning costumes, and a fun, welcoming experience for audiences of all ages. 6 p.m. Also, Saturday, June 13, 6 p.m., West High School Performing Arts Center (310) 540-6401. TheFusionDanceStudio.com

Saturday, June 13

Fine Arts Festival, Hermosa Beach

Through Sunday, June 14. Hosted by the Arts Group of Hermosa Beach. Featuring over 100 juried artist booths with all mediums represented, a student art exhibition, face painting and art activities for children. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. On the lawn of the Community Center, 710 Pier Ave. For more information, visit hermosafinearts.com.

South Bay Bridge Club, 24100 Narbonne Ave. Lomita

Defense workshops every Saturday, 9:00 AM-11:00 AM. Instructor Linda Mackenzie: $10 per class. Make friends and improve your game.

JMN Singers, Armstrong Theater

“Opera Choruses & Solos. ”Choruses and soloists from operas by Mozart, Verdi, Bellini, Puccini, Wagner, Handel, Gershwin & Bizet. And medleys from “Phantom of the Opera” and “Les Miserables.” 7 p.m. James R. Armstrong Theatre at 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance.

April’s Fools Improv, Second Story

“Summer Jam with the Fools” at the Second Story Theater (Inside Community Center). Directed by Nathan Norrington-Herr and Doris Usui. $12, $10 for Seniors. 7:30 pm. For tickets call (310) 318-1705 or buy on line at www.AprilsFoolsImprov.com. 710 Pier Avenue in Hermosa,

Begg Pool Kickoff Party, Manhattan Beach

Kick off the summer with water games, swimming and music. $5 per person. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (310) 802-5448. 1402 North Peck Avenue. Manhattan Beach.

4 Eyes Beach Volleyball Tournament, Hermosa

An adult volleyball tournament hosted by Out of System on the north side of the Hermosa Beach Pier. 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sign up at outofsystem.net/tourneys. For more information contact mark@dayatthebeachevents.com.

Sunday, June 14

Los Cancioneros Master Chorale, Armstrong Theater

Los Cancioneros Master Chorale perform Rosephanye Powell’s “Cry of Jeremiah,” a thrilling and emotional setting of a Biblical story. 5 p.m. $40, students $30. Available at tickets.lcmasterchorale.com or the Armstrong Theatre Box Office (310) 781-7171. James R. Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance.

Succulent Society, Rancho Palos Verdes

The South Coast Cactus & Succulent Society presents Propagation and Cultivation of South African Bulbs with Ernesto Sandoval, Director at the UC Davis Botanical Conservatory. 1 p.m. Fred Hesse Jr. Community Park McTaggart Hall, 29301 Hawthorne Blvd. Rancho Palos Verdes. Free for all attendees. For more information visit southcoastcss.org.

Tuesday, June 16

Rotary Club, Hermosa Beach

The Hermosa Beach Police Department K9 unit, and the Hermosa Rotary will hold a special meeting to raise funds to provide a bullet and stab protective vest for Hermosa Beach’s K9, Arco. Clark Field. 1 to-2:00 pm. Optional lunch 12 to 12:45 Clark Building. $20. Registration required at https//hermosabeachrotary.org to donate visit: tinyurl.com/HB-Rotary-Foundation

Wednesday, June 17

Descanso Gardens

Join the City of Hermosa Beach for a trip to Descanso Gardens, a 150-acre botanical oasis in La Canada Flintridge. Lunch at the Farmhous restaurant or visit the Market Grab and Go Cafe and enjoy a picnic outdoors. $30/$25 Hermosa Beach resident discount. The trip includes transportation in a Charter Bus, Garden Admission, and light snacks. Lunch is not included in the fee. Register at hermosabeach.gov 9 a.m-3 p.m. Get on the bus at the Hermosa Community Center, 710 Pier Avenue.

South Bay Bridge Club – Lomita

Supervised play every Wednesday 10:00 am-noon, $5.00 per session. 24100 Narbonne Avenue. Come improve your game and learn from the best.

Friday, June 19

Juneteenth, Bruce’s Beach

Juneteenth (June 19) commemorates the end of slavery in the US. Remarks by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell and Manhattan Beach Mayor Amy Thomas Howorth. 10 – 11 a.m. Bruce’s Beach Park, 2600 Highland Avenue. For more information visit manhattanbeach.gov/juneteenth.

Saturday, June 20

South Bay Paddle, Hermosa

The South Bay Boardriders Club hosts the South Bay Paddle, a 15-mile race from the Hermosa Pier to the R10 Buoy and back. The race serves as a qualifier for the Catalina Classic Paddle Board Race. 6 a.m. – 12 p.m. For more information, visit southbayboardriders.com.

Family Camp Night, Redondo Wilderness park

Through Sunday, June 21. Bring the family to Wilderness Park for camping under the stars. Fun group games, crafts, and activities organized by recreation staff. Campsites feature a shared grill and sink. Each group must have one adult. Bring your own food. Check in on Saturday at 2 p.m. Check out Sunday at 12 p.m. Hopkins Wilderness Park, 1102 Camino Real, Redondo Beach. To sign up visit redondo.org. For questions and information call (310) 697-3411.

Thursday, June 25

Zonta Club Fundraiser

The Zonta Club of South Bay is a chapter of an international nonprofit organization committed to advancing the status of women through service and advocacy. Enjoy a night of laughter at the iconic Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. 1018 Hermosa Avenue, Hermosa Beach. Tickets and information at zontaclubsouthbay.org.

Friday, June 26

Riviera Village Summer Festival

Through Sunday June 28. Shopping, music, and community fun. The Festival opens Friday, 12 – 9 p.m. with live entertainment, the Beer & Wine Garden, carnival games, and vendors. For festival hours and music line-up visit rvsummerfestival.com.

Saturday, June 27

Smackfest Volleyball, Hermosa

A serious volleyball tournament with not so serious costumes, games, live bands, DJ’s, food, and lots of beverages. 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Volleyball courts, south of the Hermosa pier. For more information visit smackfestevents.com.

Sunday, June 28

Salute to the Troops, Concerts in Polliwog,

Patriotic songs open Manhattan Beach’s Sunday Concerts in the Park series, weekly through September 6. Bring your blankets, lawn chairs, and picnics, then sit back and relax to the sounds of summer. Free family friendly. 10 concerts. 5 – 7 p.m. 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd. For more information and music line-up visit manhattanbeach.gov.

ONGOING

Hermosa Beach Lawn Bowling Club

Lawn Bowling is played on grass and is similar to Bocci. Social like Pickle Ball but easier to win, and less likely to result in injuries. Strategic like chess but physical. Bring a smile, wear flat sole shoes and have a good time. Free lessons every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday night bowling 5 – 7 p.m. Arrive at 4:45 p.m. 861 Valley Drive, Hermosa Beach. For more information email Hermosalbc@gmail.com or visit hblbc.org..

Yoga on the Redondo Pier

Through December. Presented by the Redondo Pier Association and Cancer Support Community South Bay. Every 2nd Saturday of the month. Bring a yoga mat, towel and water. 10 — 11 a.m. Fisherman’s Wharf, Redondo Beach, West End of the Pier.

Keep the Esplanade Beautiful

The first Friday of the month through December, help sweep the Esplanade. Meet on the Esplanade at Avenue I in Redondo Beach at 9 a.m. Trash bags, gloves, clipboards, and a grabber will be provided for you. Plan to be done by 10 a.m. where you can enjoy snacks or a meal in Rivera Village with other Keep the Esplanade Beautiful members and make new friends.

A Cappella Men’s Chorus

Coastliners of The South Bay meet every Wednesday night at The Salvation Army Center, 125 S. Beryl, Redondo Beach. 7 – 10 p.m. For information contact coastliners.org or singbarbershop@coasliners.org.

Shade Hotel

RRooftop Pilates Summer Series – Manhattan Beach

Complimentary to community members and hotel guests. Hotel guests receive 10% off at zinc@shade following class. Saturdays at 9AM through June 20, 27, July 4, 11, 18, 25, 2026

Zinc @ Shade – Manhattan Beach

Meet us downtown Manhattan Beach at our lounge for an elevated dining experience and live entertainment. We spotlight local talent every Thursday from 5pm-8pm and Sunday Brunch 11am-2pm. Guaranteed to have a memorable experience. Book your reservations here: https://www.opentable.com/zinc-at-shade. The Strand House Booking Link- http://www.opentable.com/the-strand-house and Sea Level Booking Link – http://rbshadehotel.com/events-page/#live-music

Trivia Night’s at BALEEN’s Kitchen, Redondo

Monday’s from 6-8pm. Kick off your week with trivia in the BALEENlounge. Hosted by King Trivia, this weekly night of friendly competition pairs perfectly with great drinks, tasty bites and laid-back waterfront vibes. Gather your smartest friends and play for fun prizes, including hotel-wide gift cards and BALEENkitchen dining credits for your next visit.RSVP here: www.hotelportofino.com

Live Music every Friday and Saturday at the BALEENlounge 7-10pm General restaurant/lounge images here:

Shade Hotel – Pool Pass, Redondo + Manhattan

Pool pass promos starting this Summer. We will offer a rooftop access/pool pass to anyone who dines at Sea Level at Shade Hotel Redondo Beach and zinc@shade at Shade Hotel Manhattan Beach and purchases a $20 pool pass. It is redeemable for guests immediately following their meal. There’s nothing like SHADE in the summer!

BOA Brunch, Manhattan Beach

Spend the weekend enjoying a delicious meal at BOA Manhattan Beach. Available weekends from 12–3pm, BOA’s new brunch menu brings a fresh take to midday dining with elevated classics, indulgent favorites, and signature steakhouse flair.New Menu Options Include:Tres Leches French Toast: Brioche, coconut milk, red berries, confectioners’ sugar. Creekstone Farms Ribeye & Eggs: Tomato, crushed red bee potato, Italian salsa verde. Huevos Rancheros: Spiced lentils, fried eggs, tomatillo salsa, chipotle marinated chicken

Dick The Citizen, Hermosa Beach

The Lighthouse Cafe 8:30 pm

South Bay Jam Live, Hermosa Beach

The Standing Room Restaurant 9:30 pm

Gasratz Car Meet, Redondo Beach

Islands Fine Burgers and Drinks, 1609 Hawthorne Blvd Redondo Beach CA When: FIRST and THIRD Thursday of each Month RULES: 1. No Music 2. Pick up trash 3. No Burnouts 4. Respect the location 6-8pm

Kids Club, The Point

The Point South Bay offers monthly, themed Kids Clubs on the third Wednesday of each month, May – October. Kids, parents and caregivers are all welcome to enjoy live entertainment, face painting, balloon twisting, strolling characters and more. Free to attend. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. 850 Pacific Coast Hwy., El Segundo. Visit thepointsb.com.

Stitch and Sew Redondo

Every first Saturday of the month for 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Redondo Library invites individuals who sew, want to learn how to sew, or work on a project with fellow sewing enthusiasts. Free at the North Branch Library. Sewing Machines and other materials are not provided. Participants are encouraged to bring items or projects that they are currently working on to get pointers. Feel free to bring items that could be upcycled or traded. 2000 Artesia Blvd., Redondo Beach