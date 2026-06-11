Hermosa Beach Police Officers honored with Life Saving Award

Hermosa Beach Police Detective Luis Pineda and Officer Kevin Jones were honored with the Life Saving Award at the 50th Annual South Bay Medal of Valor Awards presented by South Bay Police & Fire Memorial Foundation on Thursday, May 21. The award was presented by Glen Walker, a former KTLA news anchor.

On November 26, 2025, Detective Pineda and Officer Jones received a call about a 30-year old man found unconscious and not breathing in a residence on Ardmore Avenue. As Pineda started CPR, Jones retrieved an Automated External Defibrillator from his patrol vehicle. The man’s heartbeat became regulated and he started breathing again. The man made a full recovery and visited the station days later to thank the officers who saved his life. Doctors informed the man that without immediate help, he likely would not have survived or could have suffered permanent brain damage.

“Detective Pineda and Officer Jones had taken it upon themselves to receive extra training in CPR and emergency care, understanding that officers are often the first to arrive in these situations,” Walker told the audience. “That preparation, combined with their quick actions, made all the difference.” ER