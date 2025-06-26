About Town Redondo: City to charge for ambulance calls, Beryl Elementary 100th plans, shooting range grant

City nears grant deadline for new shooting range

Redondo Beach city staff are at work on a $17 million federal grant application due July 3 to fund an indoor shooting range at Dominguez Park.

A joint project with L.A. Air Force/Space Force base, it would replace the original, outdoor Redondo Beach Police Department range built in 1947.

The grant effort is spurred by City Councilmember Paige Kaluderovic.

“It’s crazy that we have an outdoor shooting range in such a dense area,” she said.

A main driver for a new, indoor range is the limited times police may use the existing facility.

“If any resident has concerns, I am happy to talk to them about this,” Kaluderovic said.

City to charge for fire department medical response

The Redondo Beach city council voted June 17 to charge for ambulance calls, making official a fee approved first by the 2010 council at $100, today for $313.

City Manager Mike Witzansky recommended that the current council start this July 15. Mayor Jim Light said he was previously opposed to the policy but was persuaded to support it, citing that insurance often covers the cost.

Witzansky noted the price of materials and supplies on a medical call is often just as much or more than that for personnel.

“It’s about time we shift the cost,” said City Councilman Zein Obagi, Jr.

Councilmember Paige Kaluderovic made the motion to complete a draft agreement with Whitman Enterprises to administer the billing.

It passed 5-0.

“Property taxes were designed for fire suppression and rescue,” RBFD Chief Patrick Butler told Easy Reader. “More and more departments are seeing more and more EMS calls. We are absolutely going to be there for you, we’re going to respond, but it’s become more and more expensive. A lot more than property taxes were designed for.”

The chief cited eight other fire departments in Southern California which have begun to charge like this.

The pay system is only for medical calls, not fire or rescue.

“We’re like an urgent care on wheels, that does a lot more,” Butler said.

Beryl Heights Elementary 100th anniversary planning underway

Organizers of the coming Beryl Heights Elementary School 100th anniversary celebration this fall seek memories, information and history from alumni, as planning has begun for a Sept. 20 carnival, “Then And Now” displays and more. Organizers ask to be contacted at berylheights100@gmail.com