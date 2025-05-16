About Town Redondo: Springfest up 25%, Dine Around Artesia to expand, city budget season starts

Report: Springfest up 25% over last year

Mickey Johnson of the North Redondo Beach Business Association reported results from Springfest 2025 to the city council Tuesday, citing a 25% increase over last year in attendance and ridership.

Beer garden attendance doubled at the annual four-day April carnival, and 34 students (from West L.A. to Orange County) participated in the first annual Teen Talent contest.

Johnson added that all 14 schools in the Redondo Unified School District played a role in Springfest, held next to the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center.

“And best of all, one hundred volunteers make it all happen,” she said.

Event proceeds go to the NRBBA, which funds student entrepreneurship programs and scholarships for RUHS graduates, and promotes and supports North Redondo Beach small businesses.

“Dine Around Artesia” to add a second night, musical performers

“Dine Around Artesia” is expanding this year to two events, one for each side of the street, in different months, with an added component of non-eateries hosting musical acts.

Citing sellouts the past two years, the NRBBA decided to expand “Dine Around Artesia,” holding an event Aug. 13, then another Sept. 10.

Participants use tickets to sample food from restaurants up and down the boulevard.

City council budget season starts this week

City Manager Mike Witzansky and staff will present their proposed fiscal year 2025-26 budget to city council May 16. Three consecutive public hearings follow – June 3, 10 and 17 – as the council works toward the July 1 state law to approve a budget. ER