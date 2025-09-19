About Town Redondo: “Trashure Hunt,” Ocean water polo, RBUSD in “Digital Promise League”

Yearly Coastal Cleanup debuts “Trashure Hunt” Saturday

The Annual California Coastal Cleanup Day is Saturday, Sept. 20, marking its 40th anniversary.

With meeting spots up and down the state, put on by the California Coastal Commission, this year’s event debuts a “Trashure Hunt,” turning the cleanup into a scavenger hunt with prizes at each site.

Participants in Redondo Beach will gather at the harbor breakwall at 210 Yacht Club Way. Cleanup runs from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., hosted by Port Royal Yacht Club.

RBUSD named to Digital Promise League

Redondo Unified School District has been named, along with 34 other districts, as a member of the Digital Promise League of Innovative Schools.

A national network, The League is organized by the global nonprofit Digital Promise.

RBUSD was chosen on a criteria of “educational leadership, demonstrated commitment in excellence, innovative vision for learning, key achievements and collaborative spirit,” as described by Digital Promise.

“In RBUSD, innovation isn’t just about technology. It is about purpose. RBUSD is committed to being future-focused, innovative, and deeply relevant,” said Superintendent Nicole Wesley. “We are committed to engaging students in ways that spark curiosity, deepen connection, and cultivate the human skills they’ll carry into the future. Joining the League of Innovative Schools affirms our belief that joyful learning and real-world relevance go hand-in-hand.”

Member districts have access to resources such as certain technologies, pilot programs, teaching models, year-round collaboratives and regional and national conferences.

King Harbor ocean water polo tournament Saturday

The George Freeth Water Polo Tournament will be held in King Harbor Saturday, Sept. 20, a USA Water Polo-sanctioned event, in a four-on-four court set up in the ocean between California Surf Club and Riviera Mexican Cantina.

The event features three competitive divisions; men’s open, women’s open and men’s 40+. Competitors expected range from 18 to 65 years old. Rosters feature former Team USA players and active first responders.

At mid-day will be “Battle of the South Bay,” a match between Mira Costa High School and El Segundo High School’s girls teams. Afterwards, the Palos Verdes High School girls play Peninsula High School.

The full George Freeth tournament runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ER