About Town: Short film shot in the South Bay, victims of the accused AYSO soccer coach, art invitational opens

South Bay short film is now streaming

“Regarding Rose” the short film shot in the South Bay – which drew 13 awards on the festival circuit this past year – is now streaming on two channels, FILMZIE and Fawsome.

The 33-minute drama was written and directed by Donna Magnani, who also plays the lead as a singer who came to the South Bay in 1979 to find happiness, before tragedy struck.

“Regarding Rose” was made, Magnani said, at a cost of $4,500. It features locations such as the Starboard Attitude bar on the Redondo Beach Pier, Veterans Park and its old library, Manhattan Beach Creamery, Manhattan Beach Pier and Redondo’s St. James Catholic Church.

Police seek potential further victims of the accused AYSO soccer coach

Los Angeles Police announced June 2 that its Harbor Area Vice Unit is seeking other potential victims of a now-suspended Redondo Beach AYSO youth soccer coach, arrested May 1 on charges of possession of more than 600 images of child pornography, and suspicion of attempting to arrange sex with a minor.

The vice unit put out a bulletin Tuesday to seek public assistance.

Jared Crevar, 37, was coaching in the Redondo Beach AYSO Region 17 (North Redondo) at the time of his arrest. He is now out on $100,000 bail.

AYSO (American Youth Soccer Organization) released a statement Wednesday morning from Matt Winegar, national executive director. The organization is based in Torrance.

“We are saddened any time we learn of allegations like the ones that resulted in the arrest of Jared Crevar,” he said. “Our standing policy is to assist law enforcement with any investigation and upon notification of Mr. Crevar’s arrest, we reached out to the arresting agency.”

AYSO suspended Crevar when it was told of the arrest May 2 and immediately reported it to U.S. Center for SafeSport, according to Winegar.

He confirmed that Crevar first joined AYSO in 2020 as a parent, volunteering as a coach the next year and until the arrest.

Crevar also refereed AYSO games during this period.

“He cleared annual background checks in addition to (a) fingerprint-based screening,” Winegar said.

The executive director indicated that AYSO – which serves 400,000 young players nationwide – has no information that the Crevar charges involve an AYSO player. Nonetheless, the organization encourages players’ parents to contact police if they have any information that may assist the investigation.

LAPD asks them to call (213) 280-1501. Anonymous tips may be submitted to L.A. Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Poetry-themed art invitational opens Friday at Pier Plaza

Friends of Redondo Beach Arts will hold a three-weekend “Reimagined Poetry Invitational Art Exhibition” beginning June 6 with 125 works from 58 artists.

Taking place at five impromptu gallery spaces in Pier Plaza (above the Pier), the kickoff reception is Friday from 6-9 p.m., with the spaces open again the next two weekends.

The invitational show – made up of about 40% South Bay artists – asked each participant to create works based on a poem that was influential to them.

“During the (art) installations, artists have been greatly inspired by the beauty of their surroundings; steps from the ocean, while the breeze runs through the galleries, and the sounds of the waves welcome them to Redondo Beach,” said Nina Zak Laddon, show curator. “Artworks inspired by poetry. The pen meets the brush to create one-of-a-kind works, in this unique location.”

Admission is free.

“The only thing not free is the parking,” Laddon said.

The exhibit includes a folio of 16 artists from around the United States, owned by the U.C.-Long Beach Printing Department. These previous works were done on the theme of “Echoes of Poetry.”