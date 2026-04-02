AMERICA250: USA 250th anniversary planned for MB

by Mark McDermott

There’ll be no parade, nor an America250 logo painted on the water tower, nor a ferris wheel by the pier. But the City of Manhattan Beach will indeed celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States of America’s founding this July.

City staff vetted several ideas that had come from the community for how to celebrate the nation’s sestercentennial and presented the associated costs to the City Council at its March 17 meeting. The biggest ticket item, it turned out, was painting the water tower — which turned out to have a somewhat shocking cost of $1.2 million.

Parks and Recreation Director Mark Leyman said that cost obviously made the idea unfeasible, though Mayor Pro Tem Joe Franklin joked that maybe the director could paint the tower guerilla-style. “Just you up there on a rope?” Franklin said, amidst laughter.

Staff also investigated simple uplighting of the tower, but that likewise turned out to be costly. “So the estimate for that for the entire month would be $29,000, or $15,000 for one week,” Leyman said. “That would be for the installation and de installation.”

“Could I bring an extension cord and some lights?” joked Mayor David Lesser.

A parade along Manhattan Beach Boulevard — modeled on the city’s Centennial celebration — was another idea that didn’t survive contact with the budget. Staff estimated the operational requirements alone would run approximately $120,000, requiring nearly 200 overtime hours of police and security staffing, street closures, traffic barriers, and Fire and Public Works support. Council members also noted that Fourth of July weekend already strains public safety resources, and that this summer’s FIFA World Cup — with matches being played nearby — would stretch them further. Franklin, who had originally raised the idea of doing something to mark the occasion, recognized that the parade was beyond the City’s capacity.

“Bye bye parade,” he said. “We’ll have to think of that for another day.”

A ferris wheel proposed for the lower pier parking lot — 45 feet high, red white and blue lighting, $12,000 per day — ran into its own obstacles. The California Coastal Commission would likely not support closing the pier lots in summer, the Downtown Business and Professional Association opposed it, and the math on lost parking meter revenue didn’t help. An alternative site at Polliwog Park was floated but didn’t gain traction.

Before the council began sorting through what remained, resident Stefan Kampe suggested the council consider what exactly the City’s goal was in hosting a celebration.

“What are we trying to achieve here?” he asked during public comment. “Are we trying to educate people on the 250th anniversary? Are we trying to build a sense of community? Are we trying to create a sense of pride? Are we trying to generate downtown business traffic, or just trying to provide entertainment? Those ideas need to be tested against something.”

Council members took the question seriously. The answer they landed on was essentially: all of the above, but modestly.

The centerpiece will be the city’s existing July 5 Concerts in the Park — the annual Salute to the Troops event — expanded and dressed up for the occasion. The Tiger Squadron, a precision formation flying team based at Torrance Airport, will conduct a flyover at an estimated cost of $900 for three aircraft. Representatives from the Sons of the American Revolution and the Daughters of the American Revolution have expressed interest in participating, potentially in period attire, offering historical education to attendees. A military band may also be added as an opening act — military bands, Leyman noted, typically perform at no charge.

The council also approved a commemorative lapel pin, a poster contest, American flag banners on existing light pole locations, and — in a suggestion that drew perhaps the most enthusiasm of the evening — patriotic lighting on the Roundhouse at the end of the pier.

The Roundhouse idea came from a member of the public, Marie Colmey, who noted the structure is already lit up at Christmas. Council member Amy Howorth called it “charming and amazing and wonderful.” Council member Nina Tarnay, who had been pushing to “juice up” the concerts in the park rather than launch elaborate new programming, agreed the Roundhouse lighting accomplished a lot with relatively little lift. “I think the best way to do it is to add on to the production,” Tarnay said.

Howorth also championed distributing copies of the U.S. Constitution — 500 to 1,000 of them — to concertgoers. Tarnay had suggested the idea, and Howorth enthusiastically seconded it. The city manager floated the possibility of selling lapel pins and additional Constitution copies through the city store, which prompted Howorth to propose going further: a commemorative T-shirt and hat, same design as the poster contest winner. “Merch,” she said simply.

Council Member Steve Charelian, who had noted early in the discussion that time was running short to execute anything elaborate, urged staff to get lapel pin renderings in hand quickly. “Time is of the essence,” he said.

Franklin, who said he remembered the 1976 Bicentennial as a teenager, said he wanted younger residents to have memories of this special anniversary and the nation is celebrates.

“We live in a unique country,” he said. “It’s to be celebrated, it’s to be appreciated, it’s to be taught to the younger generation.”

Lesser agreed, and offered his own summation of what the council was trying to accomplish. “It’s an opportunity to bring our community together to celebrate our nation’s history,” he said, “and try to do it outside the divisive politics of our time.”

The motion, made by Howorth, passed 5-0. ER