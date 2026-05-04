Annual South Bay Hoover Regatta concludes youth sailing series

By Garth Meyer

Ninety-three young sailors took part in the annual Ken Hoover Optimist Regatta April 18-19, just off of Hermosa Beach.

A total of 12 youth sailing clubs competed in the solo races, arriving from as far away as San Francisco. It was the culminating event of the “Carrie Series” – six races held over six months; in Ventura, Santa Barbara, Marina Del Rey, San Pedro and the South Bay.

Conditions were ideal for the local event – light swell with consistent breeze.

Kids ages 8 to 14 manned “Optimist” boats, a single-handed starter vessel. “Optis” are the most common competitive youth sailboats in the world.

The Hoover Regatta is divided into two categories — the Champions Fleet for more experienced sailors and Green Fleet or those starting out. Trophies were awarded in each, based on age group.

The course was “upwind and downwind,” marked by buoys which were often re-positioned for each of the 14 total heats, to stay in line with wind direction.

The Hoover Regatta is run by volunteers from the King Harbor Youth Foundation, a 1982 nonprofit formed to develop young sailors in Los Angeles County.

Andy Beggs, KHYF president and King Harbor Yacht Club staff commodore, “represented the Foundation” all weekend and oversaw the races’ starts and finishes, assisting Joe Elliott, primary race official.

In the end, Mason Lim, age 14, of South Coast Corinthian Yacht Club (Marina Del Rey) took first overall, winning the Hermosa Beach races and the overall Carrie Series. Tristan Gerber, 12, also of South Coast Corinthian Yacht Club, finished second in the Hoover. Callan Feiblatt,11, got third, from the Santa Barbara Youth Sailing Foundation.

In individual brackets, KHYF’s Vincent Hebson (Torrance), took second place in the age 13-15 Champions group, and Charlie Barth came in fifth in the Green Fleet division.

King Harbor Yacht Club will next host the “Jeff Staloch Memorial” youth team races May 16-17.

The KHYF begins its summer youth sailing camps in June. ER