April 2025 Peninsula Calendar

Spotlight:

Sunday by the Sea celebration

Sunday by the Sea, one of the Peninsula’s most celebrated fundraisers, returns to its home overlooking Lunada Bay on Sunday, April 27. Proceeds benefit Providence Hospice and Palliative Care programs, which provides 27/7 care for over 9,000 families, regardless of their ability to pay. For tickets and location, call (310) 543-3440 or visit foundation.providence.org/ca/trinitycare/events/sunday-by-the-sea.

1 Tuesday

APRIL

Create with me, San Pedro

Every Tuesday. Create a calendar and an alphabet book with your little ones. Designed for children ages 2-4. $60. 10 – 11:30 p.m. ArtVentures at Crafted, 112 E. 22nd Street #303, San Pedro. Register at linktr.ee/SelinaPaints.

Actor’s Jungle workshop, Collage

Develop skills that will help you be successful in live theater and in front of a camera. Award-winning actor William August works with a small class. This is one of a series of workshops with friendly, supportive coaching that can lead to casting in productions great and small. 6 – 8 p.m. Collage: A Place for Art and Culture, 731 S. Pacific Avenue, San Pedro. More information at collageartculture.org.

2 Wednesday

APRIL

Good Morning, Palos Verdes Networking

Meet up with like minded early birds and do business together. 8 – 9:30 a.m. Good Stuff at Promenade Palos Verdes, 550 Deep Valley Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. $25 members, $35 future members and guests. Full breakfast served. Register at palosverdeschamber.com.

Cyber Fraud, Bohannon Lecture

An FBI Special Agent will provide information on malicious cyber fraud that threatens public safety. Learn how to take the right security measures to prevent online crimes on your computer involving your personal information. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Coffee Social at 10:15 a.m. Open to the community. Space is limited. Scriba Family Center, 602 Deep Valley Drive #310, Rolling Hills Estates. Call Renee Reymond, Program Coordinator, (310) 377-3003, for details.

3 Thursday

APRIL

A Night of Poetry

Celebrate National Poetry Month at the Malaga Cove Library Gallery & Garden with an inspiring evening of poetry. Featuring poets John Beroud, Judith Dancoff, Alexis Krasilovsky, Linda Singer, and Vanessa Hedwig Smith. Light refreshments. The evening will include an open read. 6 – 9 p.m. Malaga Cove Library, 2400 Vía Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates.

San Pedro ArtWalk

First Thursday ArtWalks take place between Pacific Ave, Harbor Boulevard, 4th, and 9th Streets from 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm. There is plenty of metered street parking (free after 6:00 pm) and a paid parking lot at 6th and Mesa. 5:30 – 7 p.m. Information, registration SanPedroWaterfrontArtsDistrict.com.

4 Friday

APRIL

Yoga for all levels, PEN Library

Practice gentle yoga in a calming environment. Bring your own mat or use one of theirs. No registration required. 10 – 11 a.m. Peninsula Center Library community room, 701 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills Estates.

Anime Art contest, Ken Miller Rec Center

Torrance Sister City Association’s 9th Annual Anime Art Contest. Divisions: Middle School & High School. Categories: Hand Drawn & Digital Art. Entries must be submitted in person today, 4 – 6 p.m. Ken Miller Recreation Center, 3341 Torrance Blvd., Torrance. Winners will be announced Saturday, April 5 at 12:15 p.m. at the Bunka Sai Festival. Forms and more information at torrancesistercity.org.

5 Saturday

APRIL

Bunka Sai, Torrance

Through Sunday, April 6. Japanese Cultural Festival with tasty plate lunches, sweets, arts and crafts, cultural performances, dance, music, martial arts, exhibitions, and demonstrations. 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Ken Miller Recreation Center, 3341 Torrance Blvd. at Madrona Avenue, Torrance. Visit torrancesistercity.org/bunkasai.html.

Cactus, Succulent sale, PV Art Center

Through Sunday, April 6. The beauty of succulents. For anyone who loves the beautiful and the unusual. 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. Admission and parking are free. For more information visit the South Coast Cactus and Succulent Society site at southcoastcss.org or call (310) 346-6206

Guided nature walk, Ocean Trials

Walk through coastal sage habitat along the eastern bluff of the Reserve. Enjoy coastal views, see WWII sites and possible gray whale sightings.Moderate. Park on La Rotonda Dr. at Twin Harbors View Dr.–1st left. Meet at the sign-in table which will be set on the sidewalk of Twin Harbors View Drive at 9 a.m. Look for a banner. The hike will take place though the Coastal sage scrub habitat along the Eastern Bluff of Trump National Golf Course, and the tour will be of approximately 1 and 1/2 to 2 hours duration. Bring water since there is no drinking fountain on the trails, and for your safety wear sturdy closed toe shoes. Rain cancels the hike. The hike is free, and all ages are welcome. For more information, visit losserenosrpv.org or call (310) 544-5260.

Trio Palmera Chamber music

From the USC Thornton School, violinist Agatha Blevin, Clarinetist Victor Martínez-Jara, and Pianist Matthew Harikian. 3 p.m. First Lutheran Church & School, 2900 W. Carson Street, Torrance. If this is your first time attending in-person, make a reservation by emailing ClassicalCrossroads@Earthlink.net and requesting to be included on the check-in list. For information call (310) 316-5574 or visit PalosVerdes.com/ClassicalCrossroads.

Songwriter spotlight

Hosted by Brenda Carsey who performs with Kid Lighting, Joseph Eid and pop-folk artist Madison Malon. The concert starts at 8 p.m. Doors open and pre-concert wine & beer tasting starts one hour before showtime. Tickets: grandvision.org or call (310) 833-4813. The Grand Annex Music Hall, 434 W. 6th Street, San Pedro.

6 Sunday

APRIL

Bliss Bowen & Dan Janisch, Collage

The SunDaze at Collage series presents two exceptional performers with roots in American music. Bliss Bowen opens with music from her new album Ghost Trees and Veteran performer Dan Janisch paints vivid word pictures with a voice that goes from a croon to a snarl, backing it with guitar sounds that draw from country, folk, and roots rock. This show is available individually or as part of John Antich’s SunDaze at Collage series, and will be livestreamed. 4 – 6 p.m. Collage: A Place for Art and Culture, 731 S. Pacific Avenue, San Pedro. Get series tickets at a discount: events.collageartculture.com/SunDaze2025. More information and events at collageartculture.org. Livestream Link: events.collageartculture.com/SunDaze2504.

NEBULA celebration of the cosmos

Peninsula Symphonic Winds with Justin Raines, conductor and Alex Singer, conductor. 3 p.m. Salvation Army, 4223 Emerald Street, Torrance. Suggested $20 donation. For more information visit pswinds.org.

8 Tuesday

APRIL

TechKnows, Malaga Cove Library

Drop-in tech help and have our librarian assist with all your techy questions. From smartphones, tablets, and laptops, to PVLD eResources and eBooks, we’re here to help you. Free and no registration required. 2 – 4 p.m. Malaga Cove Library community room, 2400 Vía Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates.

9 Wednesday

APRIL

PVP Village Information session

The Palos Verdes Peninsula Village is a dynamic organization of older adults who have joined together to help one another navigate the challenges and opportunities of aging. Meet PVP Village members and volunteers and learn about the PVP Village, its enriching social and intellectual activities and volunteer support. 11 a.m. Palos Verdes Peninsula Library, Purcell Room, 701 Silver Spur Rd., Palos Verdes Estates. Call (310) 991-3324 or email peninsulavillagepvp@gmail.com for more information or to RSVP.

After the LA Wildfires, Bohannon Lecture

Author and journalist, Paddy Hirsch give his perspective on the recent wildfire tragedy and the daunting task ahead in rebuilding our neighborhoods, businesses, and citizens. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Coffee Social at 10:15 a.m. Open to the community. Space is limited. Scriba Family Center, 602 Deep Valley Drive #310, Rolling Hills Estates. Call Renee Reymond, Program Coordinator, (310) 377-3003, for details.

10 Thursday

APRIL

Sea Shanty Sing, Collage

San Pedro used to have a popular shanty singing session, but this ended with the closure of the establishment where it took place. A port town deserves nautical music, and we’re bringing it back under the leadership of Steve Saunders. 7 – 8:30 p.m. Collage: A Place for Art and Culture, 731 S. Pacific Avenue, San Pedro. More information and events at collageartculture.org.

12 Saturday

APRIL

Divorce workshop, Peninsula Library

Second Saturday monthly Divorce workshop with speakers Kevin J. Kensik, a divorce attorney with over 25 years experience, as well as area therapists and divorce financial professionals to help individuals through the difficult and confusing times of divorce. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Peninsula Center Library community room, 701 Silver Spur, Rolling Hills Estates. $25. Registration: secondsaturday.com. Register: eventbrite.com/cc/second-saturday-3552679. Questions? Call (310) 891-2300.

Philosophical Mysteries of Quantum Physics, Redondo Library

Presented in two parts. Part 2 at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 19. Presented by Dr. Bradley Bobbs, PhD, Physics, UCLA . Dr. Bobbs will present the philosophical mysteries of quantum physics in a way that is understandable to any adult, regardless of science or math background (or lack thereof). The lectures are aimed at adults, but would also be understood by inquisitive teens. Free admission. Redondo Beach Main Library, in the 2nd-floor meeting room, 303 N. Pacific Coast Highway, Redondo Beach.

Inspiring Awe Opening Reception

17 local artists, members of the Pacific Arts Group, share their efforts to capture the interesting, beautiful or amazing and convey its essence to others in a variety of media. Many works are available for purchase, with 20% of all proceeds to benefit the Palos Verdes Library District. 2 – 5 p.m. Open to the public with music and refreshments. Exhibition dates are Wednesday, April 2 through Monday, May 19. Gallery hours: M-F 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Malaga Cove Library Gallery, 2400 Via Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates.

Pageant of the Masters, RB Performing Arts Center

Through Sunday, April 13. Experience it. Believe it. Renowned works of art come to life during this theatrical event, which includes a full orchestra, original script, and breathtaking re-creations of classical paintings and sculptures depicting the life, ministry, death, and resurrection of Christ. What makes the artwork so unique is the use of models, both adults and children, who pose within each piece to replicate the original paintings and sculptures. Tickets $35 – $100. Tickets online at LivingArtExperience.com. For more information call (310) 521-2520. 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach.

Guided nature walk, Three Sisters Reserve

Hike through a scenic 21-acre restored coastal sage scrub habitat which is home to the threatened California Gnatcatcher. Moderate to strenuous. Wear comfortable shoes and dress in layers. 9 a.m. 6270 Ocean Terrace Dr., Rancho Palos Verdes. Sign up at pvplc.org/calendar.

Nature Club for Kids, White Point

Celebrate Earth month with a tree themed Nature Club at White Point Nature Education Center, 1600 W. Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro. Fun tree crafts and even plant a tree in the nature preserve. Ages 3-10 years old. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. For more information and future events visit pvplc.org. Questions? Call (310) 541-7613.

The Gathering for the Grand Gala

The theme is “Woodstock – A Peace, Love & Music Party,” honoring Andy & Renee performing with their band Hard Rain. Dress up in your best hippie-inspired gala wear, enjoy groovy drinks, and rock the night away. 5 p.m. Palos Verdes Golf Club, 3301 Vía Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates. Tickets: grandvision.org/gathering-for-the-grand-gala/. Proceeds benefit the Grand Annex Music Hall, our music education program Meet the Music and the historic Warner Grand Theatre.

13 Sunday

APRIL

South Bay Water-Wise tour

The 15th annual South Bay Water-Wise Self Drive Garden Tour. See first-hand gardens using water-wise techniques and plants. Motivate residents and inspire gardeners to use water-wise techniques to provide wildlife habitat in their gardens. This is an outing the whole family can enjoy. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tickets $12 per person. All ticket sales go to support the Gardena Willows Wetland Preserve, which is also on the tour. Visit southbaywaterwisegardentour.com for tickets and information. Questions? Call (310) 515-0934 for more information.

Wild & Scenic film festival tour

The Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy is presenting the Wild & Scenic Film Festival on Tour – Two showings: Sunday, April 13, at 12 p.m., Olguin Auditorium, Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Dr., San Pedro and Tuesday, April 22, at 5 p.m., Earth Day, Redondo Union High School, 1 Sea Hawk Way, Redondo Beach. An exciting special selection of outdoor and nature films that will energize you to make a difference locally. Tickets are $15 advance purchase online at pvplc.org or $20 at the door.

USC Thornton Chamber Virtuosi

The premier chamber music ensemble of USC Thornton features USC emerging artists performing alongside faculty members, violinist Lina Bahn and cellist Seth Parker Woods. 2 p.m. Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. If this is your first time attending in-person, make a reservation by emailing ClassicalCrossroads@Earthlink.net and requesting to be included on the check-in list. For information call (310) 316-5574 or visit PalosVerdes.com/ClassicalCrossroads.

Palm Sunday service, The Neighborhood Church

10 a.m. 415 Paseo del Mar, Palos Verdes Estates. Visit ncpve.org.

14 Monday

APRIL

PV Peninsula Adult Education Spring session

The Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District-Adult Education, Spring 2025 Session begins. Classes are: Line Dancing, Ma Jong. Exercise classes are Golf, Zumba, Yoga for all levels and Tai Chi. They also have English as a Second Language (ESL). Art Classes include, Water Soluble Oil Painting and Handmade Greeting Cards and more. For more information or to request a flyer, call (310) 541-7626 x66289 or visit pvpusd.net/adulted.

Planning Ahead, Peninsula Library

Exploring your care options before you need them. Most of us hope to stay in our own homes as we grow older, but how do we know when extra help might be needed and what are the options? Join us for an informative panel discussion that will give you the knowledge to make confident decisions before the need arises. Learn from industry professionals, hosted by PVP Village, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting older adults who want to live independently in their own homes. 11 a.m. 701 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills Estates. Register by contacting villagemainoffice@gmail.com or call (310) 415-2762.

16 Wednesday

APRIL

Estate Planning Essentials, Bohannon Lecture

Amy Ho-Markowski, an estate and tax planning attorney at EP Wealth Advisors, will discuss important estate planning strategies, including tax efficient giving, trust planning, and effective family communication in the process. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Coffee Social at 10:15 a.m. Open to the community. Space is limited. Scriba Family Center, 602 Deep Valley Drive #310, Rolling Hills Estates. Call Renee Reymond, Program Coordinator, (310) 377-3003, for details.

18 Friday

APRIL

Puppy Pals Live, PV Performing Arts

Through Saturday, April 19. Get ready for a tail-wagging, jaw-dropping good time with Puppy Pals Live. This is an action-packed, 60-minute show where adopted and rescued dogs perform incredible stunts and hilarious tricks that will have the whole family laughing. Full of surprises and is the perfect family adventure for dog lovers of all ages. 7 p.m. Saturday showtimes 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets: palosverdesperformingarts.com/theatre-showlisting. Box office (310) 544-0403 x221. Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates.

19 Saturday

APRIL

Earth Day celebration

Celebrate Earth Day Volunteering in nature with the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy at White Point Nature Preserve to help make a difference preserving and restoring habitat for the local wildlife and the community. Activities include planting, weeding, native plant seed preparation, children’s learning activities, a guided native plant garden walk, raffle prizes, and more. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. 1600 W. Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro. Sign up at: pvplc.org/calendar.

23 Wednesday

APRIL

Dreams Do Come True, The Comedy & Magic Club

A benefit to support The Children’s Center of Harbor Interfaith Services. Live comedy and magic. Live auction. 5:30 p.m. 1018 Hermosa Avenue, Hermosa Beach. $175 per person. Tickets: hisauxiliary.org/event. Questions? Email hisauxevent@gmail.com.

Easter Sunday, The Neighborhood Church

Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m. Easter Egg hunt for all. Egg hunts, treats, and fun. 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. the Neighborhood Church, 415 Paseo del Mar, Palos Verdes Estates.

Gray Whale Watching, Bohannon Lecture

Patty Farrell, president of the LA Chapter of the American Cetacean Society, will discuss the Gray Whale Census at Point Vicente, the Cabrillo Whale Watch Program, and the importance of whales to our oceans, and our planet. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Coffee Social at 10:15 a.m. Open to the community. Space is limited. Scriba Family Center, 602 Deep Valley Drive #310, Rolling Hills Estates. Call Renee Reymond, Program Coordinator, (310) 377-3003, for details.

24 Thursday

APRIL

Red, White & Business Expo

Mix, mingle and connect with businesses and service providers in Palos Verdes and the greater South Bay. Networking, prizes, food & wine. 4 – 7 p.m. Hesse Park Community Center, 29301 Hawthorne Blvd., Rancho Palos Verdes. For more details, call (310) 377-8111.

25 Friday

APRIL

Jane Austen Book Club: Sense & Sensibility

Read Jane Austen’s most popular titles each month and join in the discussion. All leading up to the Austen’s 250th celebration. This month we are reading “Sense and Sensibility:” Marianne Dashwood wears her heart on her sleeve, and when she falls in love with the dashing but unsuitable John Willoughby she ignores her sister Elinor’s warning that her impulsive behavior leaves her open to gossip and innuendo. 4 – 5:00 p.m. Peninsula Center Library Purcell Room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates.

26 Saturday

APRIL

Paul Givant, record release

Paul Givant is the frontman, songwriter and founder of the Americana folk-rock band Rose’s Pawn Shop. He tours nationally and internationally with the group at festivals, theaters and clubs. 8 p.m. The Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th Street, San Pedro. Tickets: grandvision.org/event/paul-givant/ or call (310) 833-4813.

Chris Ruggiero, PV Performing Arts

Experience the magic of timeless hits with Chris Ruggiero. Bringing his velvety voice and charismatic charm to the stage, Chris breathes new life into classics from the ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s. An unforgettable journey through music history for fans of all ages who love the golden era of rock and pop. 3 p.m. Tickets: PalosVerdesPerformingArts.com or call the box office (310) 544-0403 ext 221 Tues. – Thurs. 1 – 5 p.m. 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates.

Music in the Garden, SC Botanic Garden

Enjoy Music in the Garden, presented by the Peninsula Committee LA Philharmonic and South Coast Botanic Garden from noon to 4 p.m. This wonderful afternoon of music will showcase young South Bay musicians, surrounded by the garden’s natural beauty. 12 – 3 p.m. Tickets: southcoastbotanicgarden.org. Questions? Call (424) 452-0920. 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula.

27 Sunday

APRIL

The Harlem Wizards, Redondo Union High School

The legendary Harlem Wizards are bringing their jaw-dropping basketball magic to the Redondo Union High School gym. Brand new players, hilarious skits that will have you rolling with laughter. The game begins at 3 p.m. and the doors will open at 2 p.m. General admission $20. Courtside $65. Redondo High School, 1 Seahawk Way, Redondo Beach. Tickets: pretix.eu/harlemwizards/redondobeachca04-27-25-06-30pm/

Sunday by the Sea

Gourmet Food and Wine Tasting Gala at a gorgeous resort home overlooking Lunada Bay in Palos Verdes Estates. Proceeds support the compassionate care provided by Providence Hospice and Palliative Care programs, benefiting over 9,000 families each year, 24/7, regardless of their ability to pay. Location to be finalized. Online tickets coming soon. 2 – 5 p.m. Call (310) 543-3440 or visit foundation.providence.org/ca/trinitycare/events/sunday-by-the-sea.

The Peninsula Symphony

The program includes Hummel’s Trumpet Concerto, S.29 and Mozart’s 40th Symphony. David Cubek will conduct. Marissa Benedict will solo. Free. Starts at a new time, 5 p.m. Redondo Union High School Auditorium, 631 Vincent St., Redondo Beach. There will be an exclusive preconcert lecture for Members at 4:15 p.m. For more concert and membership information, call the Peninsula Symphony Assoc at (310) 544-0320, or visit pensym.org or email music.pensym@verizon.

Conversations & Connections Hike

Join chamber young professionals, in unstructured, casual meet ups are perfect for talking without the pressures of the traditional business meeting.. This month we are gathering to explore the South Bay Botanic Gardens. Meet at the entrance at 9:30 a.m. 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Estates. Contact Ryan for more information contact Ryan@redondovanandstorage.com.

Dog Walking Hours, SC Botanic Garden

Once a month, on a select Sunday, the Garden allows visitors to bring their four-legged best friends into the beautiful 87 acres of the South Coast Botanic Garden. Whether you’re bringing your pups with you or not, be aware there will be dogs in the Garden during this time. 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Visit southcoastbotanicgarden.org/dog-walking-hours for tickets and to schedule your time. Advanced reservations are required. For questions and more information call (424) 452-0920. 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula.

30 Wednesday

APRIL

Naming the Nameless

Investigative Genetic Genealogy. Carl Koppelman has spent the past 15 years solving decade-old missing persons cases through his forensic artwork. Hear about his investigative techniques to bring the missing home. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Coffee Social at 10:15 a.m. Open to the community. Space is limited. Scriba Family Center, 602 Deep Valley Drive #310, Rolling Hills Estates. Call Renee Reymond, Program Coordinator, (310) 377-3003, for details.