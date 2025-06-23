Log In
Around & About: Happening around the Peninsula July 2025

Kathleen Fitzgerald (in dark blue) is honored with the Silver Spur Garden Club “Garden of the Season” award by fellow club members, (left to right) Sandy Hammersmark, Diane Parr, JoAnn Welkowsky, Angela Castrogiovanni, June Treherne, Constance Mcbierney, Joanne Daddario, and Behi Badamchian. Photo courtesy of Sandy Hammersmark

“Garden of the Season” honor goes to Kathleen Fitzgerald

When Kathleen Fitzgerald saw the house she was to buy 40 years ago, a major attraction was that it had so much room for a flower garden. She particularly wanted roses and jasmine, and lots of colors. The property is a large corner lot in Palos Verdes Estates, with sloped terraces, where the beautiful garden has views from every vantage point, says Angela Castrogiovanni, a fellow member of the Silver Spur Garden Club. 

Fitzgerald was honored by the club with the “Garden of the Season” award this year during a party at her home on May 19.

