Around & About: Happening around the Peninsula July 2025

“Garden of the Season” honor goes to Kathleen Fitzgerald

When Kathleen Fitzgerald saw the house she was to buy 40 years ago, a major attraction was that it had so much room for a flower garden. She particularly wanted roses and jasmine, and lots of colors. The property is a large corner lot in Palos Verdes Estates, with sloped terraces, where the beautiful garden has views from every vantage point, says Angela Castrogiovanni, a fellow member of the Silver Spur Garden Club.

Fitzgerald was honored by the club with the “Garden of the Season” award this year during a party at her home on May 19.